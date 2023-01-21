Fashion
From Herminia to Rome: the memorabilia of a famous fashion designer put up for auction
It’s a long journey from the coal-mining town of Herminia in the township of Sewickley to the top of the Spanish Steps at 15 Piazza Trinita del Monti in Rome.
About 4,544 miles, to be precise.
Although the late John W. “Jack” Savage grew up in the corporate town where some women wore dressing gowns and babushkas, he rose to the top of the fashion world in the 1960s, designing and selling silk jersey and chiffon designs to the wealthy. and famous in Italy from La Mendola, a fashion brand and boutique he started with his partner, Michael La Mendola, also from Pennsylvania.
Among the clientele of the company they founded in 1961 were famous actresses Rita Hayworth, Elizabeth Taylor, Natalie Wood, Ursula Andress and Loretta Young, as well as celebrities such as Nelson Rockefeller’s wife, “Happy” , syndicated columnist Ann Landers and a woman who became infamous for her shoe collection, the first lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos.
News reports of the day described Savage and La Mendola’s work as dramatic, brightly colored clothing with an emphasis on cocktail and evening dresses, providing those in the jet set with stunning ensembles. According to one story, the bold prints they designed rivaled those of Emilio Pucci and Bessi in the 1960s and 1970s. Their designs featured peacock feathers, giant palm leaves and wildly stylized flowers.
Now some of those designs – the ones Savage has kept in his personal collection – are creating a buzz among vintage fashion enthusiasts as they are offered for sale in an online auction that ends on Sunday.
“We’ve had steady activity so far … with several hundred buyers” wanting to purchase items from Savage’s collection, said Talisa Harshman, co-owner of Turn Key Liquidators of Sarver, the Butler County-based company. who organizes the sale.
“We had people from all over the United States and Canada (interested). We had quite a few people from LA,” Harshman said.
A vintage clothing store owner in San Francisco, Jason Galloway of Via Margutta Vintage, said the versatility of La Mendola’s pieces often attract fashion enthusiasts. He sold three La Mendola pieces in his shop, and when he displayed one in the store window at a festival, he received a flurry of questions about the piece from passers-by.
“There’s a timeless elegance to their pieces,” Galloway said, noting the brand’s popularity with celebrities of the era. “They’re just very collectible, and they should have been as big as Pucci and other designers of the day. I like shiny things; shiny things are a lot of fun.
In addition to clothing and jewelry, the auction includes paintings, lamps and family albums featuring photos of Herminie and Savage’s family and friends from 1917 through the 1970s.
Pittsburgh-based personal stylist Suzanne Mauro said there was an array of pieces in the sale that she was interested in. She loves the bright colors of the pieces in the collection and plans to bid on a few. She’s intrigued by a photo of actress Natalie Wood trying on an outfit, and there’s a scarf that piqued her interest.
Mauro said high-end items such as those in the Savage sale are sought after by those interested in fashion. A vintage grouping like this speaks of nostalgia, she added.
“As a stylist, I’m always looking for the best pieces,” she said. “And the prices are reasonable. I love saying “Look what I tagged” to my fashion friends who share my love of style.
Savage died of cancer at age 47 in 1978, and the items are sold by his descendants in the Greensburg area, Harshman said. Savage had given the items to his sister, Dorothy Hrtyanski of Hempfield, who died in 2014. Her husband, William Hrtyanski of Hempfield, died in August.
Savage’s surviving parents declined to comment on the sale.
After graduating from the old Sewickley Township High School and the University of Pittsburgh, Savage served in the United States Air Force for four years and studied at the old Pittsburgh Playhouse in Oakland for two years. He had a few small roles in films, but was reportedly disenchanted with the film industry and moved to Italy in 1960.
Archived stories don’t state where Savage studied fashion design, but in his partnership with La Mendola, their designs were so popular they were sold at Bergdorf Goodman’s stores in New York City’s Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh, the Hess Brothers chain based in Allentown and stores in Philadelphia, Chicago and Palm Beach, Florida.
The partners were so successful that they resided in a 16th-century villa in Rome and owned a villa in Tuscany, according to Savage’s obituary published in the May 20, 1978, edition of the Tribune-Review.
He stayed in close contact with his family and friends, visiting them when he and La Mendola made annual trips to the United States to promote their fashion, according to the obituary.
Savage remembered his roots. He provided an item of clothing for an annual auction to benefit the Southwestern Pennsylvania Heart Association, held at the former Ben Gross restaurant in North Huntingdon. A few months before his death, he donated a scarf which was sold to benefit Westmoreland County Mental Health Services.
Joe Napsha is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Joe by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
- Naomi Campbell exudes effortless chic as she dons an oversized pinstripe suit at the Casablanca show