Lady Amelia Spencer looks like a princess in a ruffled mini dress and sparkly Swarovski heels

Lady Amelia Spencer stunned royal fans in the most breathtaking white ruffled mini dress and a pair of sparkly heels as she enjoyed her luxurious night out in Dubai. See photos.

Lady Amelia Spencer traveled the world ahead of her nuptials to fiancé Greg Mallett – and royal fans are loving her latest glamorous look from her luxurious vacation in Dubai.

The star dazzled her Instagram followers with a series of stunning snaps as she attended the launch of a Nobu restaurant in Dubai, which saw Amelia showing off her stunning white Zimmermann mini dress, which featured a corset-style bodice and a ruffled lace skirt. Lady Amelia took to Instagram Stories to share the gorgeous snaps Princess Diana’s niece completed the party look with a pair of Gina Shoes platform heels covered in sparkling Swarovski crystals and a colorful clutch embellished with Fregoli crystals. RELATED: Amelia Spencer Stuns in Skin-Tight Bridal Outfit in Photos With Identical Twin Showcasing her pretty features, the 30-something styled her blonde locks into a slicked-back ponytail. She opted for soft-glam makeup, with a touch of eyeshadow, a line of mascara and a pink matte lipstick. Beautiful! Amelia is set to wed her fiancé Greg Mallett in March The Royal Fashion Police Instagram account shared a post from Amelia, and royal fans rushed to the comments to share their love for her stylish ensemble. One follower wrote, “Such a pretty, fun and feminine look. She’s gorgeous!!” Another added, “Lady Amelia is fabulous! Perfect for the occasion.” MORE: Lady Amelia Spencer stuns in a cutout top with the ultimate Y2K detail Lady Amelia enjoyed her holiday in Dubai alongside fiancé Greg Mallett, twin sister Lady Eliza Spencer and Eliza’s boyfriend Channing Millerd, following Amelia’s lavish hen party earlier this week. WATCH: Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows best? Loading player… READ: Lady Amelia Spencer celebrates bachelorette party in the most glamorous dresses Charles Spencer’s daughter is due to wed in March 2023 and the couple got engaged in 2020 after 11 years together. Amelia’s bachelorette party celebrations took place in Cape Town, the location where the couple first met in 2011. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

