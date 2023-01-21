Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Wears Ripped Black Dress: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock Lourdes Leon, 26, came to kill! Channeling his mother MadonnaIn her shameless style, the brunette bombshell caused a storm in a super sexy tattered dress while vacationing on the Grand Cayman Islands with her friend earth eater (no Trinity Vigorsky), 33. Lourdes showed off the revealing black ensemble in the racy snaps from the hotel room, posted on Friday, January 20 for her instagram page. Her underwear was visible under the tattered dress, which also showed off her golden tan. More about Madonna The model kept her raven-hued hair center parted and in a cascading mermaid like curl as she posed for a mirror selfie with Eartheater. Her makeup was also on point with a glossy dark pink lip, as well as a bold smoky eye with lots of black eyeliner. She finished her ensemble with a Gothic-inspired letter necklace, keeping the rest of her look simple and understated. Meanwhile, Eartheater went the opposite hue in a white dress with bows and a high slit. The Greek-inspired look showed off the singers’ tattoos, one of which peeked out from under a gold cuff bracelet. I [heart] @palmheightsgc, Lourdes captioned the image, shouting out the five-star property the two ladies are staying at. Located on Grand Cayman’s exclusive Seven Mile Beach, the Palm Heights Property is the first luxury property on the island. The hotel describes itself as encompassing understated glamor while celebrating regional culture, cuisine, wellness, and more. Lourdes and Eartheater have been inseparable lately, with the two women collaborating on music together sharing writing credit on Lolas’ single Lock&Key (released as Hello). Eartheater also produced and directed the racy accompanying music video which embraces late 90s and early 2000s streetwear culture. Whiskey me away, she sings towards the end of the track as she performs on a beach in a BDSM-inspired bodysuit with cutouts. Hot Items Currently trendy now



The song marked her first foray into music after modeling, however, she has previously stated that she has no specific career goal. Honestly, actors really piss me off and I can’t be with them. As for music, I can sing. I do not care. Maybe it’s too close to home, she tells her mother’s close friend Debi Mazar in one piece for Interview magazine. I was judged from a young age, but I think privacy is the reason I was able to keep a cool head and not end up in a mental asylum, she also said at the time. . I want to find out who I am before I let someone else try to tell me who I am, you know? Related link Related: Madonna: The Celebration Tour: Everything you need to know about her extravagant career Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

