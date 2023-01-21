Herms Men’s Collection Fall 2023





I like the idea of ​​playing with men’s locker room. After the Covid, when we used to dress in light and comfortable jogging, now we want to be dressed sexier for the evening. Wearing earrings and something sexy like that and I like the idea of ​​doing the same thing in daylight. Outdoor sex appeal? It was a dashing position to take, especially since we were at Herms, the epitome of civilized craftsmanship. And yet Vronique Nichanian is not the oldest artistic director in all of fashion for nothing. Leather, Herms’ core business, is a sexy material to wear and sometimes even to touch: a second skin warmed by the person wearing it. Here, Nichanian has unleashed a gallery of heart-pounding pieces: wide-legged black calfskin pants, calfskin jackets, half-zip sweatshirts and overshirts, buckskin bomber jackets and a handsome black cardigan. devastating in lambskin. To kick things up a notch, there was also some role play: the opening gray leather overcoat featured a shiny firefighter’s jacket zipper (as did a few later cropped equivalents). There were calfskin-patched navy peacoats, full-throttle sheepskin aviators, and even a black zip-up jacket or two that had a vibe and attitude that evoked a hint of punk. Models wore lightly stacked triple buckle boots or trainers and carried a selection of bags designed to drive any Herms fan into ecstasy. There were carry sizes for every trend, but the trendiest hand candy was undoubtedly the plus size: the HAC (High Straps) bags that were originally from the Birkin houses. Featuring a side pocket and chunky patches, they come in a variety of alluring fabrications: Barnia Faubourg calfskin, matte crocodile, Fjord calfskin and Togo calfskin. As reported by Nichanian, many models were indeed wearing white gold and diamond earrings and chains named Chaos Fancy. There were also leather collars from which dangled gleaming metal dice. Other persuasive daywear included folk knitwear whose patterns changed from cream to color halfway around the body and short-sleeved versions from Guernsey. Many of the pieces featured small sections of braided leather inserted into the garments to look like patches, a vanity said Nichanian spoke of his love for those who stay true to their most beloved garments by giving them therapeutic repair. At night, she leaned into black in a selection whose highlights included fitted knits cut into pale scarves and a royal lambskin overcoat framed at the top by an ebony scarf tie. Throughout, the silhouette and line continued to inhale and exhale, in and out, from bulky to thin, stiff to soft, smooth to textured. It was the hottest Herms in quite some time.

