I was coded by HR at work for my “inappropriate” attire but honestly I can’t see what’s wrong





A WOMAN who had a dress code at work does not understand what was wrong with her dress code. Secretary Anna Romanova thought she had chosen a cute outfit for the office one day, but the HR department disagreed. 2 Secretary Anna Romanova thought she had chosen a cute outfit for the office one day, but the HR department disagreed Credit: TikTok/@imannaromanovaaa Posting on TikTok (@imannaromanovaaa), she revealed the look that scolded her earlier in the day. Guess who got in trouble with HR again over inappropriate work attire, she said, admitting it wasn’t the first time she’s faced the issue. Her black leather miniskirt was tight enough to show off her petite waist and curves. She paired it with sheer black tights and stilettos that flattered her legs. As for her top, it was a bit sexier than the usual work outfit. The teal silk buttonhole has been left almost fully open so you can see her cleavage. Still, Anna looked proud of her outfit as she strutted and danced confidently in front of the camera. I honestly don’t see what’s wrong, she captioned the clip alongside a laughing emoji. After a TikTok user noted that the outfit would be fine for a casual Friday, Anna clarified that it was a normal work day: Hahaha oh my goodness, it’s Monday. You should see my casual Friday. Most of the other users said they liked her look, despite what HR thinks. On behalf of the male workforce, thank you and we are ready to partner up and pay any fine, one person wrote. Shame on HR. They just feel threatened while you look gorgeous, added another. 2 She said her miniskirt and heels were deemed too risque for the office Credit: TikTok/@imannaromanovaaa

