Kid Cudi launches MOTR fashion line at Paris Fashion Week





Kid Cudi has embarked on an exciting new chapter. On Friday, the 38-year-old multi-hyphenate unveiled his first official MOTR collection at Paris Fashion Week. Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, teased the event in December, confirming that the inaugural range will feature unisex pieces that push “the boundaries of fashion.” Cudi said he wanted to start his own fashion line around eight years ago, but gave up the business after being “discouraged” by the process. However, he revisited the idea in 2021, when he began conceptualizing a sci-fi movie project. That same year, Cudi lost his good and former collaborator Virgil Abloh, the founder of Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear. “There’s no way I could have designed this collection without thinking about him every fucking day,” Cudi said. vogue about late creation. “Every day was like, ‘What would Virgil do? What decision would he make and how would he manage his team? What kind of vibe would he have in the office?’ Because he was the the ideal designer, he was the role model, he was kind, kind, open and friendly with people on his team, helped others and uplifted others, gave them opportunities, left the door open behind him. According to vogue, the MOTR presentation was held at a Paris showroom, where insiders got a closer look at the Fall/Winter 2023 offerings. Items included everything from distressed quilted polo shirts and gilets to long tutu skirts and moto jackets, to Kurt Cobain-inspired knitwear and shaggy coats that nod to Cudi’s dog. The collection also offers a solid range of accessories and footwear, like faux fur caps with animal ears, oversized sneakers and a shoulder bag that looks like a boom box. “I want people to feel like they’re walking on stage when they wear this brand,” Cudi told the magazine. “I want them to feel the feeling I get when I play at Coachella. I want them to feel like superstars. He continued, “I kind of put my hands in the paint and just do things, just do what I think is cool and just try to follow that vision. “Is this something I would wear, my friends would wear?” You can check out the MOTR fall/winter 2023 lookbook at instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.complex.com/style/kid-cudi-motr-debut-motr-collection-paris-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos