One of Princess Diana’s favorite dresses worn while filming Vanity Fair in 1997 will go up for auction in the US





One of princess dianaThe “favorite” dresses from will be auctioned in the United States. Victor Edelstein’s purple velvet dress was worn by Diana in a royal portrait alongside the then Prince of Wales in 1991, then later appeared in a Vanity Fair shoot in 1997. The dress will sell at a Sothebys auction in New York on January 27 and is expected to fetch between $80,000 and $120,000 (about 65,600 – 96,800). Cynthia Houlton, Global Head of Fashion and Accessories at Sotheby’s, said: “Victor Edelstein was Princess Diana’s designer for ten years. “So obviously he designed a lot of dresses for her. But this specific dress was also one of her favorites. “Princess Diana has been photographed twice in professional portraits in this dress, which makes her special.” The dress worn by Princess Diana is on sale at Sothebys. Credit: PA In 1991, British painter Douglas Hardinge Anderson depicted Diana wearing the dress in a painting now hanging in the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund, which the Princess visited. “I think this dress is going to appeal to a lot of different buyers,” Ms. Houlton added. “There are certainly museums that want to have pieces like this for archival reasons (and) there are certainly celebrities we know who are interested in Princess Diana.” The dress is to be sold alongside other iconic items in Sotheby’s ‘The One’ auction. A Lebron James jersey among items for sale at a Sotheby’s auction called ‘The One’. Credit: PA An invitation to President John F Kennedy’s famous birthday party – when Marilyn Monroe broke out of a cake – is also part of the auction, alongside basketball player Lebron James’ jersey in the final of the 2013 NBA. “‘The One’ auction is really a sale of truly unique items of varied historical significance in addition to human significance,” Ms Houlton said. “If we think about certain sports memorabilia, human and artistic achievements, we really try to have a different take on how we think about some of these items – all of which are really unique.” It was one of the greatest news stories of our time – and it’s still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know of the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our Issue 10 sources, in their own words, hear the inside story…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-01-21/princess-dianas-favourite-dress-to-be-auctioned-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos