Highlights from Paris Fashion Week

PARIS –

Jonathan Anderson, it seems, can’t be wrong. The imaginative and boundary-pushing designs of Loewe’s Northern Irish designer are often recognized by top-tier editors as some of the best, if not the best, gracing the Paris catwalks today.

And Saturday’s fall collection, with its broken plaster shards littering the edges of the set, only confirms that. He sent the house of Spanish heritage – and its VIP guests – into a quirky, stripped-down world of old masters, childhood, vulnerability and dreams.

Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2023-24 showcases:

THE SENSITIVE GENIUS OF LOEWE

A confusing painting of a schoolboy – half-naked in his underwear, tie pulled around his neck, reclining in a classic pose – dominated the central part of the ring-track theatre.

What followed made the meaning of the art more apparent – golden angel wings, oversized depressed medieval boots, historical silk tops unbuttoning at the back, in the colors of parchment, velvet, copper and steel.

Anderson had immersed himself in the world of the Old Masters, recreating the vulnerability of masterpiece oil paintings in a contemporary way – with sensitivity, flair and restrained visual drama.

The looks were intentionally incomplete — shirtless over shimmery gold shorts, pale underwear with some sort of fly, chunky leather boots with no pants. This shattered and raw incompleteness on the young male models – much like the cracking shards of plaster under the feet of guests – gave the collection an emotional depth, evoking a sense of vulnerability and innocence.

Anderson infused the 48 looks with a surrealism, mastered by his unwavering minimalist aesthetic and clean color blocking.

A royally shimmering lavender silk top featured draping elements, while its layered long sleeves evoked the style of historic dress.

The resistance pieces? Two exaggeratedly thick coats of cork and cerulean with an Elizabethan spirit tucked in at the hem like a parachute and worn over a naked body.

Models wear creations as part of the Hermès men’s fall-winter 2023-24 collection presented in Paris, Saturday, January 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

HERMÈS: “YOU HAVE ME AT THE LEATHER TRENCH”

The models walked through an interlocking gray slate rock construction – created to reflect the austere ground inside the UNESCO headquarters.

It was a good choice, reflecting the slightly more difficult utilitarian direction for Hermès this season at the UN agency.

A sublime soft gray open leather trench coat – selected probably because of its matching color – with classic loose proportions, a nonchalantly tied belt and a punk metal clasp.

“You had me at the leather trench coat” was the comment, uttered by a top-tier editor, because the luxurious garment seemed to sum up the entire collection.

Hermès has become synonymous with salable, unpretentious and unadulterated luxury.

The black leather pants have been subtly revisited with a small metal chain on the hip. While broad, masculine torsos, rounded shoulders and sensible tonal colors throughout – grays, whites, creams, beiges – belied designer Véronique Nichanian’s confidence.

She knows she doesn’t need to add more than a slight twist to the tried-and-true formula for the home she’s run since 1988.

Nichanian has become the longest-serving non-founding Parisian fashion designer since the death of Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel in 2019. She has proven why once again.

A model wears a creation for Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 22/23 men’s collection, in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

KENZO’S PARTY

A 1,000-seat music hall with an ensemble of string quartets, an afterparty where the drinks flowed like in ancient Rome, and celebrity musical performances that continued through Friday night.

It was Kenzo in a confident mood – signaling that he felt the new designer was growing in his own spotlight.

It’s been a year since Nigo made history as the first Japanese designer to be named home since Kenzo Takada, who died in 2020.

And this fall collection has seen him hone his craft – slightly – by stepping out of the shadow of the house’s founder.

The music scene was at the heart of an exhibition with styles centered on London’s underground subcultures of the 1960s and 1970s, such as punk and mods. It was a kind of counter-appropriation of the West through a Japanese prism. (The string quartet consisted of Japanese performers dressed like the Beatles in pale suits.)

Nigo has shaken up this wardrobe with the traditional Japanese costume.

A take on British tailoring, a loose-fitting beige jacket, was designed with a double-breasted kimono style. Dress pants whose material might have been suitable for the City of London became a version of the traditional baggy hakama pants.

The preppy styles — the ones that marked Nigo’s last two shows — were more thoughtful, like a multicolored knit Boy Scout scarf, though that still seemed a little obvious.

Vibrant colors that gave a boost to American workwear and utilitarian details were a nice counterpoint.

MARINE SERRE: ECO-MODE ACTIVIST

Three tall towers in the center of the track built with compressed discarded clothing were meant to “echo our own senseless destruction of this planet”, said the home of child prodigy Marine Serre. It took aim at fast fashion and the eco-waste produced by the fashion industry, which is regularly listed as one of the most polluting in the world.

Advocating inclusivity and openness to change mindsets, the house said it opened the show to the public and gave more than half of the guests free entry – although it’s not immediately clear how that would change ecological habits.

Yet Marine Serre has admirably held up a mirror for the fashion industry – and for herself – in the thought-provoking fall collection taking place at La Villette, on the outskirts of Paris.

Saying that an eco-friendly cotton tote has to be used 20,000 times to offset its overall impact on production – that’s approximately 54 years of daily use – Marine Serre has developed a series of high fashion bags for fall that were surely too expensive to throw away quickly, in cream, white and beige.

Beyond pure eco-activism, there were a few on-trend designs from the Paris Fashion Week star who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since winning the 2020 ANDAM fashion award.

Moire, made from recycled fishing lines and netting, nestled on softer silhouettes that were softer than usual.

Elsewhere, excess fabrics commonly seen in chic French homes like tapestries and jacquards were used to produce sexy, figure-hugging looks with geometric lines, which teased the body.