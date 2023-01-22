Kid Cudi discusses fashion and future retro vibes – WWD

DEEP DIVE: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is getting more and more into fashion.

The rapper and actor sat surrounded by displays of his Members Of The Rage label’s first full ready-to-wear collection, for Fall 2023, at a Paris Right Bank showroom on Thursday.

“I really wanted him to represent Scott Mescudi, who I am,” he said. “I think anyone who knows me will be able to look at this collection and feel my spirit throughout it.”

The artist is very inspired by 90s culture – grunge, hip-hop – and has described himself as a “super sci-fi nerd”.

“So I wanted to add some futuristic elements and things like that, to give it a bit of a spin and make it a bit more fun,” he continued. “It’s almost like futuristic-type retro vibes.”

Hanging along one wall were a brown faux fur jacket, multicolored floral shirts and dresses, and camo bombers in a cool colorway of egg blue, olive and gray-green.

A fashion look from Members Of The Rage’s first full collection. EMMANUEL DE JORNA

Mescudi said the unisex collection, which comes after a debut t-shirt last year, will be sold globally at stores including Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue and H. Lorenzo. It came together piecemeal: a knit, then an idea for a leather jacket bubbled up.

“Over the course of a year, I was just thinking about everything I wanted to do, everything I wanted to perfect,” he said.

Mescudi would see clothes in store and think, “If they change that color and change that, that would be awesome.”

One of the first things he wanted to do was a black and red distressed sweater that was an exact replica of the one Kurt Cobain was wearing. A varsity jacket with piping on the sleeves was another early creation.

“I felt like the college style has been around for decades, and nobody really tried to freak it out or improve it or do anything new with it in that whole time,” he said. he declared. “I wanted to get into it”

Mescudi drew a design in his sketchbook and it came out exactly the way he wanted. He likes to mix fabrics in unexpected ways. There’s a sherpa overall, with flowing tulle over it, for example.

“I always come up with ideas,” he continued. “If I’m in Tokyo, I see all kinds of atmospheres. The fashion there is totally inspiring.

“I’m just a fan of fashion,” added Mescudi, who had planned to go to the Sacai show.

“Chitosis [Abe] is a new friend of mine,” he said of the brand designer. “We met recently when I was in Tokyo and we got on really well. We are currently working on something special. I can’t say exactly what it is.

His goal is for MOTR to eventually become a lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, Mescudi remains busy in other areas. He made a guest appearance in the recently released film “House Party” and will appear as a father in Disney Plus’ “Crater.”

Mescudi will start writing his memoirs next month, but one dream is to direct his own films.

“It’s up there with the creation of this line,” Mescudi said. “Doing this gave me a load of confidence. I feel like I can do anything now. I’m really inspired.