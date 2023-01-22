Fashion
Kid Cudi discusses fashion and future retro vibes – WWD
DEEP DIVE: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is getting more and more into fashion.
The rapper and actor sat surrounded by displays of his Members Of The Rage label’s first full ready-to-wear collection, for Fall 2023, at a Paris Right Bank showroom on Thursday.
“I really wanted him to represent Scott Mescudi, who I am,” he said. “I think anyone who knows me will be able to look at this collection and feel my spirit throughout it.”
The artist is very inspired by 90s culture – grunge, hip-hop – and has described himself as a “super sci-fi nerd”.
“So I wanted to add some futuristic elements and things like that, to give it a bit of a spin and make it a bit more fun,” he continued. “It’s almost like futuristic-type retro vibes.”
Hanging along one wall were a brown faux fur jacket, multicolored floral shirts and dresses, and camo bombers in a cool colorway of egg blue, olive and gray-green.
Mescudi said the unisex collection, which comes after a debut t-shirt last year, will be sold globally at stores including Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue and H. Lorenzo. It came together piecemeal: a knit, then an idea for a leather jacket bubbled up.
“Over the course of a year, I was just thinking about everything I wanted to do, everything I wanted to perfect,” he said.
Mescudi would see clothes in store and think, “If they change that color and change that, that would be awesome.”
One of the first things he wanted to do was a black and red distressed sweater that was an exact replica of the one Kurt Cobain was wearing. A varsity jacket with piping on the sleeves was another early creation.
“I felt like the college style has been around for decades, and nobody really tried to freak it out or improve it or do anything new with it in that whole time,” he said. he declared. “I wanted to get into it”
Mescudi drew a design in his sketchbook and it came out exactly the way he wanted. He likes to mix fabrics in unexpected ways. There’s a sherpa overall, with flowing tulle over it, for example.
“I always come up with ideas,” he continued. “If I’m in Tokyo, I see all kinds of atmospheres. The fashion there is totally inspiring.
“I’m just a fan of fashion,” added Mescudi, who had planned to go to the Sacai show.
“Chitosis [Abe] is a new friend of mine,” he said of the brand designer. “We met recently when I was in Tokyo and we got on really well. We are currently working on something special. I can’t say exactly what it is.
His goal is for MOTR to eventually become a lifestyle brand. Meanwhile, Mescudi remains busy in other areas. He made a guest appearance in the recently released film “House Party” and will appear as a father in Disney Plus’ “Crater.”
Mescudi will start writing his memoirs next month, but one dream is to direct his own films.
“It’s up there with the creation of this line,” Mescudi said. “Doing this gave me a load of confidence. I feel like I can do anything now. I’m really inspired.
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/kid-cudi-talks-fashion-retro-future-type-vibes-1235488212/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Director Veerle Baetens of Sundance Drama ‘When It Melts’ on Young Cast
- Notre Dame football: CJ Carr undercover recruiting?
- Kid Cudi discusses fashion and future retro vibes – WWD
- Nigerian Stock Market Ends This Week On Bull Run – Voice of Nigeria
- Electrodialysis Cell Market 2023 Size, Status and Industry Outlook PCCell GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Water & Process Technologies, C-Tech Innovation Ltd
- Is this the best shawarma in Los Angeles?
- Bidens’ cheerful confidence is an unsung national asset.
- Suspect’s cell phone had data shared by PML-N leaders
- Employee of 16 years at Google fired at 3am: 100% disposable”
- Peter Parker Actor Yuri Lowenthal Teases Sequel’s ‘Amazing’ Scale (Exclusive)
- Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
- Indonesia: 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes offshore in Molucca Sea January 22 | Crisis 24