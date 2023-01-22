Fashion
Inside Bodes New Womenswear Launch
A few years ago at the 2021 Met Gala, Lorde appeared on the red carpet in one of the weirdest and most miraculous ensembles in Met Gala history. It was a white silk skirt and open-front jacket, adorned with delicate metal beads and dotted with cabochons, and she had little white slippers on her feet and a crown, by New York jeweler Jean Prounis, on the head. It was sexy, bizarre, luxurious, and so not what you might expect from Emily Adams Bode Aujla, a woman who made a name for herself with cherished men’s jackets made from old quilts. Lorde looked not only dressed but decked out. In a way, too, there was a sense that these garments, although designed for one of the most publicity frenzied events in the entertainment and fashion worlds, were truly Lordes. That they had a story and a personal meaning for them; that she had a kind of deep, enchanting connection to the fabric.
Bode Aulja has left a hugely influential mark on menswear since launching, in 2016, its line of jackets and trousers cut into simple silhouettes from antique quilts and reproductions of antique textiles. But this Met Gala moment hinted that she had a lot to say about women’s fashion.
A year and a half later, Bode Aujla makes its first fully articulated expression of what its world of womenswear could be. Today in Paris, appearing on the men’s calendar, she launched her first full-fledged Bode womenswear collection, a dazzling and beautifully surprising presentation of evening dresses, formal coats, suits and fancy knits. She’s done a few pieces for women here and there, especially for private clients, and of course women are already buying her men’s clothes. But this show marks the beginning of a fully realized female universe to complement her males.
Bode Aujla said in an interview last week that part of her motive was that her view of women’s fashion was so distinct from what she did with men’s fashion. Most people would assume they know what her womenswear might look like, especially since so many women are already wearing menswear, but I wanted to show people that the womenswear I would design is only not what most people would think. would be, unless they were really close to me or had followed me through the design process.
Many of his menswear collections have focused on the biographical history of his family or loved ones, such as his Pre-Fall 2022 collection which drew inspiration from his own recent wedding celebrations, or the show of the Fall 2020 which was inspired by her husband’s business partner upbringing in a former Shaker Village. This collection is inspired by Bode Aujlas’ mother, who worked after college in the 1970s on the estate of an aging dean who wore her 1920s evening dresses to eat alone at a huge table. She had extreme and idiosyncratic behaviors, the creator explained about her mother’s employer, and the show is really about how my mother watching this person kind of defined who she became and what that she thought was interesting.
Highlights of the collection are drawn from this decadent tale, in particular a host of heavily beaded recreations of 1920s gowns and dresses, such as a sheer sage dress with bronze bodice and skirt and yellow and teal beading, or a golden seed bead dress with rounded capelet collar. (Bode has all of its bead work done in India.) The designer told me she hasn’t had any requests for an Oscar dress yet, but one would imagine it would make for some fantastic awards season looks. . There are also sheer beaded tops and drop-crotch knits, designed to be worn with embellished trousers, or under a buttery yellow plaid shawl-collar suit, or over a ribbon bralette and a pair of silk shorts. Unlike her men, and much like the ensemble she made for Lorde, the clothes are sexy, in a cerebral, eccentric way. One model wore a sheer sequined skirt with a chunky fancy sweater. This sweater and others were recreations of pieces from her mother’s wardrobe, including one with a pointed yoke pattern made by a Norwegian knitter who works with historic knits.
Bodes clothes are so beautiful that normal fashion show questions, like whether women want to dress up more or if they’re going to convince themselves they need an opera coat, suddenly seem irrelevant. You see something like a billiard-board green evening coat that ties only at the neck, or a heavy burgundy velvet coat dress, and you suddenly begin to imagine what an incredible life you would live in that room: Classes you need an opera coat! There are fashion designers who react to the way we live our lives, who want to create clothes that fit into the routine of contemporary life; and then there are fashion designers who offer a softer or more elegant way of life, like Grace Wales Bonner, or The Rows Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, or Bode Aujla.
Looking at the Bode clothes in a FaceTime chat last week, I was struck by how collectible they all felt. And not in the hot-off-the-runway-grail way we’re so used to in womenswear; more like the painful charge I had finding the perfect 1970s Saint Laurent blazer, or a 1990s Yohji Yamamoto cape, or a Schiaparelli hat. You know, the feeling of a great vintage find, where you get excited about who might have worn those weird and special clothes before and how you could honor them by breathing new life into their old stuff. Bode Aujlas clothes are new or reproductions, which makes me think of what Yves Saint Laurent did in his 1970s, recreating clothes from history, whether it was 19th century Russia or 1970s Paris. 1940, with seductive and passionate opulence. Saint Laurent was a revisionist, who grabbed onto something real but then let his imagination run wild. Bode Aujla is more interested in personal history, which makes his work so relevant today. Who needs distant myths when you have your own family history to preserve and explore?
Bode Aujla once told me that she wanted to start Bode to change the culture around the way men dress. She certainly did, as her decidedly untrendy pieces built an alluring and singular universe of beauty and taste. Her New York store, located on Hester Street and designed by her husband’s company, Green River Projects, is always full of customers (in fact, last weekend I saw two women buying each other pants for men), just like the cafe they opened next door. This space also serves as a tailor, where customers are encouraged to have their pieces repaired. Each garment also comes with a tag that explains the inspiration and story behind the garment. In sum, his clothes seem to shed the precious weight of history, almost as if his customers were the custodians of clothes with a story, incorporating them with their own stories. Only the stories within these far more intricate (and, fantastically, weird) women’s garments are even richer.
Bodes’ growth has been explosive, especially over the past two years. With the launch of the woman, she seems on track to create the new model of American luxury.
Rachel Tashjian is fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar, working across print and digital platforms. Previously she was QGs first fashion critic, and worked as associate editor of GARAGE and as a writer at vanity lounge. She has written for publications such as Reading forum and art forumand is the creator of the invitation-only newsletter, Opulent Tips.
