Troye Sivan shows off her chest in an open jacket during Paris Fashion Week
Australian pop star Troye Sivan shows off her chest in an open jacket at the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter show during Paris Fashion Week
Australian pop star Troye Sivan was spotted at Paris Fashion Week on Friday at the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter show.
The 27-year-old rocked a Timothée Chalamet-inspired look with an oversized open blouson that let his bare chest show through.
Troye donned a loose fit pair of indigo jeans that featured a wide light blue graphic stripe in a herringbone pattern.
Troye made a statement with a pair of Dr Martens style boots.
The ensemble has been kept modern with a visible undergarment belt and a simple silver necklace
The musician kept his hair loose with his natural brown curls falling over his forehead.
Troye is known for her statement and bold ensembles, including a low-cut bodycon dress at the Met Gala in 2021.
Plus a daring outfit consisting of a cropped blazer and shorts combination at VMAS 2021.
He lived in the United States for 4-5 years before returning to Australia in 2021 where he settled in a Victorian house in Melbourne.
At the time, he told Architectural Digest, “I’m incredibly happy here and feel so at home.”
The move has been confirmed to have come after a split with ex-model boyfriend Jacob Bixenman, after industry sources confirmed to The Daily Telegraph.
Many celebrities have been spotted at Paris Fashion Week, including Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, Kit Harrington and Eddie Redmayne.
