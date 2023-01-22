Beyonc Shimmers at Atlantis The Royal Dubai Hotel in Gold Dress – Footwear News





Beyoncé today attended the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel. “Queen Bey” was dressed in a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress and heeled sandals. After the red carpet, Beyonce will host a performance to celebrate the grand opening of the hotel.

Beyoncé attends the grand reveal weekend of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro Beyoncé’s dress was made of a gold chainmail-like fabric that created a strappy bodice that gave way to a risque plunging neckline. Following the top was the long skirt which was made up of multiple sections divided by daring side slits, with each slit showing off a pair of dazzling tights that were underneath the hitmaker’s dress. The high-shine style was paired with an equally sparkling metallic gold cape with lots of volume that rested over the shoulders, cascading behind Beyoncé as she walked. On the accessories front, Beyoncé wore custom silver Messika chandelier earrings that sat asymmetrically, the shimmering style designed by Valerie Messika. Related As for shoes, Beyoncé stepped out in gold strappy heeled sandals. The versatile shoes crossed over the tops of her feet and up her legs for a barely there build. The thin straps of each shoe were seemingly bedazzled, with each shimmering strap working to hold the style in place. Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style adventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park collection x Adidas, which includes footwear and capitalized on the athleisure trend.

Beyoncé attends the grand reveal weekend of Atlantis The Royal, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai. CREDIT: Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro Beyoncé will host a show to celebrate the opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday. The singer was reportedly paid $24 million to hold the one-hour private set. Swedish House Mafia will also perform alongside Beyoncé. The performance precedes a tour supporting her album “Renaissance”. PICTURES: Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel: Live Celebrity Red Carpet Updates

