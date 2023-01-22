Indiana men’s tennis team falters for the first time in 2023





Just five days after winning both matches in their season-opening doubles match, the Indiana men’s tennis team traveled to Murfreesboro, Tenn., where they suffered their first loss of the season. year against a highly touted Middle Tennessee State (MTSU) team, 4-1, on Friday night. We weren’t playing our best tennis and weren’t concentrating as much as possible at the start of games, Indiana head coach Jerry Wurtzman said. We fell a bit short, but we put it there and competed hard. IU got off to a flying start after No. 1 doubles graduate Patrick Fletchall and junior Ilya Tiraspolsky won in exciting fashion by beating O. Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Rocha via tiebreaker sets. We certainly played a lot better than last weekend together,” Fletchall said. Going forward, we just have to keep putting in the returns, keep the energy and maintain the momentum that we got from this game. In each of their three matches, the Hoosiers took the lead by winning the doubles point. The last two years we’ve had success in doubles, Wurtzman said. It’s something we were really counting on and hoping to get, so it’s good that it’s happening. Fletchall then continued his good play, winning the opening set of his singles match against Stijn Slump but, much like the rest of Team IU, his momentum faltered as he dropped the next two sets, which would be the final nail in the coffin giving MTSU the 4-1 win. In the third [set] my first-serve percentage has gone down, so I have to do a few more first-serves, Fletchall said, I have to bring it to him and not let him attack right away. Adams Tennis Complex has proven to be a very tough place to play with its rowdy home crowd which has propelled the Blue Raiders to an unbeaten home run for the past three years. They have an extremely well-known home record, Fletchall said. It helps them a bit, they have the home advantage with the fans behind them. The team will return home for another double-header in Bloomington in January. 29 when the Hoosiers face Butler and Ball State. Following

