How to lose weight fast: Melbourne mum Louisa Pontonio drops three dress sizes in just 28 days after changing her diet
A mum has detailed how she lost three dress sizes in just 28 days after changing her lifestyle.
Louisa Pontonio, from Melbourne, had a seemingly healthy diet of fresh vegetables and organic ingredients.
But she still felt stuck with low energy levels despite weighing 78kg.
So size 16, the project manager knew she had to get in shape to be able to juggle her four active children, aged 7 months to 15 years.
Determined to control her weight, the 40-year-old woman lost weight to 70.4 kg in less than a month.
Although she only lost 7.6 kg, she says her body composition has changed significantly.
I feel physically amazing, Louisa tells 7Life.
I also feel really empowered to lose weight, it’s a great feeling to take control of your life and achieve the things that you have decided too.
Before transforming her body, the mom says she considered herself to be quite healthy.
I really liked my vegetables, my organic meats, my dairy products and my whole foods, she says.
However, she thought her weight gain was due to ill-considered snacking.
My diet involved snacks and no structure, she explains.
I’m also someone who likes to eat something sweet almost every day – whether it’s chocolate or ordering dessert with a meal out.
Lack of energy
At the peak, Louisa says she found herself struggling with her self-esteem and staying active.
I didn’t feel confident, healthy, happy or active at the higher weight, she says.
I like to have an active lifestyle, but with young children to chase after, I needed more energy than I had.
She is the mother of two of her own children, aged two and seven months. She is also a mother-in-law of two children aged 12 and 15.
She says she didn’t have the energy to hit the gym or go for a run or a long walk.
I’ve always enjoyed being active – running, hiking or going to the gym, which of course was much more difficult when I was carrying excess weight, she says.
But one of her biggest challenges was not being able to fit into her favorite clothes.
After spending six months on maternity leave, Louisa wanted to look her best when she returned to work.
Professionally, I was keen to present myself in the best possible way and of course to fit into my old work wardrobe, she says.
She signed up for AstonRX, a science-based weight loss program customized to improve a dieter’s metabolic function and gut health – both of which have the side effect of rapid fat loss.
The science behind it makes sense, which is important, she says.
It overturns everything we’re conditioned to believe about diets and simplifies the way you eat and live.
Amazingly, Louisa saw results in just 28 days.
Losing weight and getting my old wardrobe back is amazing, as is fitting into a nice pair of jeans that I missed, she says.
Making the changes sets you up to lose weight fast.
And it’s exciting the first week where you can see fast, big results – it’s the kind of thing that keeps you motivated and engaged.
Willpower required
She credits her weight loss to daily walks, working out at the gym three times a week, portion-controlled meals and fasting.
You definitely need willpower and time to organize yourself in order to be ready, she says.
But it’s a lot easier than you think once you’re gone.
The first three days are the hardest, like everything if you give up on something.
Once you’ve passed those days, it’s amazing how you don’t feel hungry.
I was very mindful of taking walks, and whether that meant early mornings or late evenings, I made it a priority to take steps every day.
For meals, she enjoyed a good balance of various plant foods with protein.
I like to mix up my meals as much as possible – beef, seafood, cheese, she says.
I don’t snack anymore either.
Louisa says she also fasts at least five hours between meals.
For example, if I go out to dinner and am unable to completely control it, I will fast the next morning, she explains.
The program has some very simple principles to follow and once you’ve completed it, it just seems natural to fast and extend the fast from time to time.
His typical exercise routine now includes daily walks and four workouts a week to maintain his fitness and strength.
I enjoy exercising a lot more now, I have regained energy and motivation, and I fit into all my old gym clothes, she says.
I also continued to walk most days, which I love because it makes you feel so good.
The now size 10 mum says she now feels happier and healthier than ever.
The best thing about me is having my confidence back, she says.
I’m so happy that I feel good doing things again and making sure I’m setting a healthy and happy example for my kids.
