Fashion
Robert Pattinson’s latest fashion service challenges gender stereotypes and the internet is divided
Robert Pattinson is no stranger to polarizing his fanbase, and his latest public appearance is causing strife in red and blue states.
For years, the actor has been caught up in the contentious debate over whether his brooding vampire character of Edward in the Dusk the series was more desirable than Taylor Lautners Jacob’s ab-tastic werewolf. In some cases, the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate has ended friendships, destroyed vacations, and nearly ruined all of Kristen Stewart’s sympathy.
On Friday, the online furor around Pattinson found a new victim in her fashion bluster.
While in recent years the British-born star has swapped alternative Edwards flannels for gothic black Batmans suits, Pattinsons’ latest style makeover was devoid of anything dull or grim and downright edgy. .
Robert Pattinson, our Global Ambassador and poetry-reading participant on the just-concluded show, attended the unveiling of #DiorWinter23 by Kim Jones https://t.co/jwPhBTg6N1 in a look from the new collection.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/gzNpvn2jEW
Dior (@Dior) January 20, 2023
Channeling his inner model, Pattinson showed up at the Diors Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show defying gender stereotypes by wearing a shimmering navy kilt skirt, brown fur jacket, knee-high stockings and black boots. Your turn, Team Jacob!
The 36-year-old also walked down the runway as he proudly paraded down the runway, hand-in-hand with Dior creative director Kim Jones and Game of Thrones star Gwendolyn Christie. A new Trinity is born!
Closing Robert Pattinson with Kim Jones and Gwendoline Christie #DiorWinter23 To display #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/WA879Wrv8V
Pictures Robert Pattinson | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) January 20, 2023
While queer celebrities like Billy Porter, Lil Nas X and Jonathan Van Ness have been pushing sartorial boundaries for years, Pattinson is the latest straight male star to embrace the skirt aesthetic. Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and Pete Davidson are just a few others who recently said yes to the dress.
As expected, the reactions to Pattinson’s androgynous cut were quick and strong.
The internet also seemed divided, as many dubbed him the latest It boy, while others were ready to nail him to a cross for daring to step out of society’s rigid style standards.
Critics left little room for rebuttal:
Robert Pattinson wearing a sequined kilt speaks to me on a personal level pic.twitter.com/OG3Sz2QOhz
Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) January 20, 2023
Love him, but what’s he wearing in the dark jesus .no pic.twitter.com/m6B8rISL4s
Phindi_y (@Switdifferent) January 20, 2023
YEPPP!! ROBERTS FACE CARD NEVER REFUSE pic.twitter.com/7ubpmhBIj5
rie (@mondlerogan) January 20, 2023
How beautiful it is
Emi (@Emperat98677848) January 20, 2023
Harry Styles or Timothée Chalamet are the only ones who can get away with it
(@rostotone) January 20, 2023
Only Robert can pull off this look
Michelle Adams (@mta1776) January 20, 2023
Pattinson is a very attractive man but Dior makes everyone doubt it. How they’re trying so hard to make it look as terrible as they can lately
zuz pachara (@PacharaZuz) January 20, 2023
i love gender bending fashion but at least style it correctly because WTF is this
yoko ono muse (@shruturmurg) January 20, 2023
robert pattinson in a skirt and a fur coat.. no one expected it but god he looks fucking GOOD pic.twitter.com/KTvWeNq1PM
call (@battinsonlv) January 20, 2023
Whether you give Pattinsons the fashion risk two winks or two thumbs down, take a look at some of his less controversial obscenes:
|
