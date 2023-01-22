Wildcat men’s basketball beats Panthers 89-74





MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) — Max Bjorklund had 33 points, Dylan Kuehl added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Max Weisbord had 11 assists to help lead the Wildcats (15-4, 7-2) to an 89 -74 victory over the Davenport Panthers (6-13, 2-7) on Saturday at the Berry Events Center. Bjorklund led the way for the Vert et Or, shooting 11-17 from the floor and 7-10 from the center for his tally of 33. He scored 17 goals in the first half and another 16 in the second. Dylan Kuehl dominated the first half, scoring 18 of 21 on 6-8 shooting. Max Weisbrod again controlled the point in impressive fashion, dishing out 11 assists, his second consecutive contest hitting double-digit assists. Marcedus Leech Jr. scored a career-high 22 of his 35 points in the second half for the Panthers to keep them in the game. He was 11-20 from the floor. In the game, NMU was 32-65 (49.2%) from the floor while reaching their stride beyond the arc, moving to 15-31 (48.4%). The Panthers weren’t too shabby themselves, shooting 25-53 (47.2%) from the field and 10-20 (50%) from three. It didn’t start particularly well for Green and Gold, squeezing into an 8-1 hole early behind DU triples of Leech and Terrell. The Wildcats would eventually go on the offense, however, after Carson Smith and Dylan Kuehl launched the offense. Trailing 12-8 in the first media timeout, the Cats saw an immediate impact from the reserves, with Najashi Tolefree and Justin Kuehl coming in and knocking down shots. After equalizing, Dylan Kuehl scored 12 straight NMU points, including a personal 9-0 run to take a 25-19 lead with just over eight minutes left in the first half. The offensive torch was then passed from Kuehl to Bjorklund, as Max recorded eight consecutive NMU points in a 10-0 run to build a cushion at 39-22 with 4:23 remaining. After leading 16-13, the race went 26-6 on a streak of nearly seven minutes. Bjorklund would add another pair of triples in the final minutes of halftime, helping the NMU jump to a 45-28 halftime advantage. He had 17 in the half while Kuehl led the way with 18. Marcedus Leech Jr. dipped into double digits for DU with 13 points. The Cats extended the lead to 20 early in the second half, up 49-29. Dylan Kuehl and Max Bjorklund, plus DU Marcedus Leech Jr. all connected on triples early in the 2nd half to break through the 20-point plateau. Although he tried to inflate the lead further, Leech Jr. kept a leg up for the Panthers, scoring 22 points in the second half. After NMU held a 25-point lead, Leech Jr. fueled a 16-2 run at Davenport to close 11 at 73-62 with just under seven minutes on the clock. The Verts et Or managed to extend that lead to 19, continuing an 8-0 run with five points from Carson Smith. Max Bjorklund then hit three more triples in the final five minutes to close out the Wildcats victory. The Wildcats will hit the road for a pair next week, starting with a game on the east end of the Upper Peninsula against the Lake Superior State Lakers on Thursday, Jan. 26. Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2023/01/22/wildcat-mens-basketball-downs-panthers-89-74/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos