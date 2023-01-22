New photoshoot company in Seychelles offers ‘flying outfit’ experience





The name of the flying dresses is due to their extremely long trains which seemed to fly through the air when released. (Photograph by Salifa Magnan) Photo License Buy a photo

Inspired by a concept originating in Greece, a Seychellois entrepreneur combines the beautiful landscape of the Seychelles in a new venture to provide a luxurious and fun photoshoot experience for her clients. Nicknamed ‘Mermaid: Flying Dress Seychelles‘, the company offers customers a selection of photo shoot packages in which they can rent one or more flying dresses and have their photos taken at locations across the islands. The flying dress concept started on the Greek island of Santorini and has been introduced to other tourist destinations such as Dubai, Jamaica and Turkey. The name of the flying dresses is due to their extremely long trains which seemed to fly through the air when released. Customers can rent one or more flying dresses and have their photos taken across the islands. (Salifa Magnan Photography) Photo License: All Rights Reserved The founder of Mermaid: Flying Dress SeychellesChlo De Speville, told SNA that since the Seychelles did not offer such a service, “we took the opportunity to see how it would work.” “I started Siren because I wanted to start a creative and fun project and I saw an opportunity for something new for Seychelles. Seychelles is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in the world and we wanted to bring a photoshoot experience that combined the landscape as well as a special element of the dresses,” said De Speville. She added that “the essence of our business is collaboration, as a founder, photography was never something I had thought about, so I needed to bring in people with experience. photography and sharing a similar vision. We also love collaborating with local businesses from our flower crowns to makeup.” De Speville said she wanted to start a creative and fun project and she saw an opportunity for something new for Seychelles. (Salifa Magnan Photography) Photo license: All rights reserved De Speville explained that while the Flying Dress element of the name is like other destination flying dress services, she feels the name Sireng gives the company a little something extra. Mermaids, otherwise known as mermaids, “can mean a mystical female being who is alluring, attention grabbing and fearless. We hope everyone who wears one of our dresses and takes pictures with we embody that kind of energy,” she said. Created in September 2022, Mermaid: Flying Dress Seychelles has four dresses – in red, white, green and blue – as well as a multicolored skirt for customers to choose from. The dresses are free size and cater to customers who wear from extra small to large (XS to L). “Our clientele is anyone who wants to give it a try. Since we started operating, we’ve had the chance to shoot with models, couples on their wedding day, honeymooners, women traveling alone and just energetic and fearless women who want to feel beautiful and have an unforgettable experience,” said De Speville. De Speville hopes everyone wearing one of the dresses and taking pictures with them embody that kind of energy. (Salifa Magnan Photography) Photo license: all rights reserved To ensure the highest standards of hygiene between sessions, De Speville pointed out that the dresses are professionally dry and steam cleaned. Sharing the company’s plans for the year and beyond, De Speville said Siren will soon feature new dress sets and more locations to shoot on. “We’d like our audience and customers to be surprised when we’re ready to reveal all the details, but let’s just say there’s no better wind than the wind on a beautiful boat,” De Speville said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.seychellesnewsagency.com/articles/18013/New%2Bphoto%2Bshoot%2Bbusiness%2Bin%2BSeychelles%2Boffers%2B%2527flying%2Bdress%2527%2Bexperience

