Giants season ends disappointingly with Eagles thrashing 38-7

Death. Taxes. And the struggling giants in the city of brotherly love.

New York’s promising first season under Brian Daboll ended disappointingly with a 38-7 loss to rival Eagles Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles jumped on the Giants early and often with back-to-back drives to kick off the team’s fifth playoff meeting. Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith caught two touchdown passes on the discs.

Daniel Jones struggled to deal with superior defense throughout the game. Philadelphia’s relentless passing rush accounted for five sacks while Jones threw for less than 150 passing yards. Jones also threw his first playoff interception at former giant James Bradberry to continue Philly’s onslaught in the first half.

The Giants quarterback, who made tremendous progress throughout the regular season, completed 15 of 27 passes for 135 yards and a 53.6 passer rating. New York’s best offensive weapons outside of Jones weren’t any better either.

Saquon Barkley had just 11 touches on offense for 82 yards and no score.

Down 28-0 after the first half, the Giants put on a 10-play, 88-yard drive capped off by a run from Matt Brieda to cut the deficit to 21. But Philadelphia’s offensive line was just too much for the Giants’ first seven. . The Eagles rushed for a combined 268 rushing yards and three scores.

The loss in Philadelphia was the Giants’ 10th straight loss to rivals NFC East. The last time they won in the City of Brotherly Love was in 2013.

The Giants’ season ends with a 10-8-1 record in the first season under Brian Daboll. Philadelphia will move on to its second appearance in next Sunday’s NFC title game at home on FOX.

Game Notes

The Giants rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown score. Their 5.9 yards per carry is the most the Eagles have given up in a game since early November.

New York’s 2022-23 season may be over, but there are several off-season issues surrounding the team with Daniel Jones, Barkley and a plethora of other top players becoming free agents once the season is over.

Jalen Hurts had nearly 200 total rushing yards and three touchdowns. Philadelphia outscored the Giants 68-7 in the first half thanks in large part to Hurts’ combination. New York lost all three games to Philly in the 2022-23 season.

