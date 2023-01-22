Loewe’s Minimalist Paris Fashion Show Explores Old Masters, Childhood | Business

PARIS (AP) Jonathan Anderson, it seems, can’t be wrong. The imaginative, boundary-pushing designs of Loewes’ Northern Irish designers are often recognized by tier-one editors as some of the best, if not the best, that grace the Paris catwalks today.

And Saturday’s fall collection, with its broken shards of plaster littering the edges of sets, only confirms that. He sent the house of Spanish heritage and its VIP guests into a quirky, stripped-down world of old masters, childhood, vulnerability and dreams.

Here are some highlights from the fall-winter 2023-24 showcases:

LOEWES SENSITIVE GENIUS

A confusing painting of a half-naked schoolboy in his underwear, a tie tucked around his neck, reclining in a classic pose dominated the central part of the ring theatre.

What followed made the arts signifying more apparent golden angel wings, oversized depressed medieval boots, historical silk tops unbuttoned at the back, in the colors of parchment, velvet, copper and silver. ‘steel.

Anderson had immersed himself in the world of the Old Masters, recreating the vulnerability of masterpiece oil paintings in a contemporary way with sensitivity, flair and restrained visual drama.

The looks were intentionally incomplete on bare torsos over shimmering gold shorts, pale underwear with some sort of fly, chunky leather boots with no pants. This broken and raw incompleteness on the young male models, much like the cracking shards of plaster under the feet of the guests, gave the collection an emotional depth, evoking a sense of vulnerability and innocence.

Anderson infused the 48 looks with a surrealism, mastered by his unwavering minimalist aesthetic and clean color blocking.

A royally shimmering lavender silk top featured draping elements, while its layered long sleeves evoked the style of historic dress.

The resistance pieces? Two exaggeratedly thick coats of cork and cerulean with an Elizabethan spirit tucked in at the hem like a parachute and worn over a naked body.

HERMÈS: YOU HAVE ME AT THE LEATHER TRENCH

The models walked through an interlocking gray slate rock construction created to reflect the austere ground inside the UNESCO headquarters.

It was a good choice, reflecting Hermès’ somewhat more difficult utilitarian direction this season at the United Nations cultural agency.

A sublime trench coat in supple gray open leather, no doubt selected for its matching color with classic ample proportions, nonchalantly tied belt and punk metal clasp.

You had me at the leather trench coat was the comment, uttered by a top-tier editor, because the luxurious garment seemed to sum up the entire collection.

Hermès has become synonymous with salable, unpretentious and unadulterated luxury.

The black leather pants have been subtly revisited with a small metal chain on the hip. While broad male torsos, round shoulders and sensitive tonal colors through grays, whites, creams, beiges belied a confidence from designer Véronique Nichanian.

She knows she doesn’t need to add more than a slight twist to the tried-and-true formula for the home she’s run since 1988.

Nichanian has become Paris fashion’s longest serving non-founding designer since the death of Chanels Karl Lagerfeld in 2019.

She proved why once again.

KENZOS FESTIVAL

A 1,000-seat music hall with an ensemble of string quartets, an afterparty where drinks flowed like in ancient Rome, and celebrity musical performances that continued through Friday night.

It was Kenzo in a confident mood, signaling that he felt the new designer was growing in his own spotlight.

It’s been a year since Nigo made history as the first Japanese designer to be named home since Kenzo Takada, who died in 2020.

And this fall collection saw him hone his craft by stepping slightly out of the shadow of the house’s founders.

The music scene was at the heart of an exhibition with styles centered on London’s underground subcultures of the 1960s and 1970s, such as punk and mods. It was a kind of counter-appropriation of the West through a Japanese prism. (The string quartet consisted of Japanese performers dressed like the Beatles in pale suits.)

Nigo has shaken up this wardrobe with the traditional Japanese costume.

A take on British tailoring, a loose-fitting beige jacket, was designed with a double-breasted kimono style. Dress pants whose material might have been suitable for the City of London became a version of the traditional baggy hakama pants.

The preppy styles that marked Nigos’ last two shows were more thoughtful, like a multicolored knit Boy Scout scarf, though that still seemed a bit obvious.

Vibrant colors that gave a boost to American workwear and utilitarian details were a nice counterpoint.

MARINE SERRE: ECO-MODE ACTIVIST

Three tall towers in the center of the tracks built with compressed discarded clothes were meant to echo our own senseless destruction of this planet, said the home of child prodigy Marine Serre. It took aim at fast fashion and the ecological waste produced by the fashion industry, which is regularly listed as one of the most polluting in the world.

Advocating inclusivity and openness to change mindsets, the house said it opened the show to the public and gave more than half of the guests free entry, although it’s not immediately clear how that would change ecological habits.

Yet Marine Serre has admirably held up a mirror for the fashion industry and for herself in the thought-provoking fall collection taking place at La Villette on the outskirts of Paris.

To say that an eco-friendly cotton bag needs to be used 20,000 times to offset its overall production impact or, approximately, 54 years of daily use Marine Serre has developed a series of haute couture bags for fall that were surely too expensive to throw away quickly, in cream, white and beige.

Beyond pure eco-activism, there were a few on-trend designs from the Paris Fashion Week star who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since winning the 2020 ANDAM fashion award.

Moire, made from recycled fishing lines and netting, nestled on softer silhouettes that were softer than usual.

Elsewhere, excess fabrics commonly seen in chic French homes like tapestries and jacquards were used to produce sexy, figure-hugging looks with geometric lines, which teased the body.