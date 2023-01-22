Compass’ Phillip Salem shares his journey from fashion to real estate

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders speak atInman Connect New Yorkin January to help navigate the changing market and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us.register here.

Six years ago, Agent Compass Phillip Salem, affectionately known as Agent P, closed the door on a 17-year-old dream.

The Ohio native moved to New York in 2006 to pursue a fashion merchandising degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology and shortly before graduation opened his first designer boutique, OWEN. As one of the only family-owned stores in the city’s famous Meatpacking District, OWEN has been recognized in Refinery 29, Elle Magazine, The New York Times andWWD.

However, Salem’s fashion career was cut short after their landlord got permission to demolish the building and rebuild a new commercial space. Not one to be discouraged for long, Salem took her husband’s advice and turned her entrepreneurial energy to real estate, completing her license in four weeks and gaining a foothold at Triplemint before moving to Compass in 2020.

I say the rest is history, but the rest is a ton of hard work, a ton of dedication, a ton of marketing and a ton of customer highlighting, they said of their transition from fashion to real estate.

Before their very first Inman Connect New York appearance, Salem shared the connection between fashion and real estate, the power of authenticity as a non-binary person, and how they’re helping buyers and sellers navigate one of the most goofy market shifts in recent history.

Before our conversation today, I read your biography on our ICNY homepage, and you took an unconventional path from fashion to real estate. Tell me more about what made you leave the fashion world and start selling houses.

Salem: Right after graduating from university, I opened a multi-brand store in [New York Citys] Quarter of meat packaging. I always had that entrepreneurial spirit and the store was incredibly successful for about four years. We were the only family-owned store in the district at that time, but unfortunately the owner got historic permission to demolish the building and build an eight-story retail space. I was like, Oh my God, my career is over. What am I going to do with my life?

My husband said, Phillip, you already have a clientele. You have personality. You have the spirit. Why don’t you just sell real estate instead of clothes? Instead of selling clothes, sell a lifestyle. Sell ​​apartments. I took his advice and took the accelerated program. I went in person to do my lessons and in four weeks I got my license.

Four weeks?! I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to anyone who got their license so quickly. How was this process for you? I can imagine that would be a massive change, especially in the face of your store closing.

I went to the New York Real Estate Institute. I went there every day and was dedicated to getting my real estate license as soon as my store closed. I think the struggle for me was making people think I was an agent. I was known as Fashion Phillip; I was not known as the real estate Phillip. But now that I’ve been in the business for five and a half years, I’ve really identified myself as Agent P, and everyone now knows me as the go-to person in real estate who’s also trending. I mixed all my worlds together, my love for fashion and my love for real estate and helping customers who were buying from my store.

Let’s talk about your transformation from Phillip fashion to Phillip real estate. Branding is a huge undertaking for new agents, and it can be hard to find your footing, especially when you’ve spent most of your life doing other things. What did it take to make this change?

When I entered the company I saw what the agents looked like on TV and their attitude, and I was the opposite, I don’t wear a suit and tie. I am very flamboyant. I don’t really have a filter. I say what I think. I’m not mean. I mean, it was just the kind of stuff I saw. As a non-binary person, I had these insecurities about not fitting in. So, I went to Barneys, and I went to buy a tie and I went to buy a suit jacket, and I was like, this is how I should be. But then I realized, you know what, it’s not me. It’s not who I am, and it’s not my brand.

So I started being more myself and expressing myself through fashion, the way I showed houses, the way I helped clients and I didn’t hold back my flamboyance. . It really helped me get known as what we say, #notyourbasicbroker. It really helped solidify me in the business with my fashion clients as well as my friends. But it’s not just about clothes and fashion and so on, it took a lot of hard work.

I started taking any deal I could take. I was doing $1,400 rentals in Queens and $1,800 in North Harlem. I took everything I could and started posting everything I could to show people I was in real estate. That credibility built and built and built until I started making bigger sales, and I had no shame in publicly flaunting my accolades and publicly flaunting my success. Because, to me, success means more than the money I make or the deals I close.

It showed me that as a queer person, I was worthy of having a place in this profession, and I was worthy of making my mark in the sand.

Thanks for sharing this with me. One thing I’ve learned over time with agents is that authenticity always wins in the long run, and I can imagine that helped you navigate this market shift. Buyers and sellers are always looking for someone they can trust. With that in mind, what did 2022 look like to you? How has real estate in New York changed?

The start of 2022 has been an epic year. It was what the agents thought would be the benchmark for how the whole year would go, but we were obviously wrong. I had exclusive listings on Compass that didn’t even make it to the public market and I got three offers in two hours. The change definitely started once the [Federal Reserve] started raising interest rates around May and June. This is when many sellers noticed that listings weren’t as busy and deals weren’t being made on the first weekend. Then things started to get a little drier around October, November and December and things started to stay on the market a lot longer.

So obviously it started to turn into a buyer’s market. One of the things I do for my buyers is show them data, because a lot of data casts such a wide net. But when you talk about New York, every neighborhood, every city block, and really every building is literally a city unto itself. So when you talk about days on the market and listings not selling, I like to educate my buyers on how we can approach putting together a competitive bid on a listing.

A lot of buyers, they see news [about the shift], and they think they can get big discounts, but that’s not always the case. A desirable listing will always sell, and a desirable listing in New York has lots of outdoor space, high ceilings, has been recently remodeled, and is on a large block. So it’s all about educating buyers and strategizing with them to come up with the right offer.

It is also very important to define the expectations of the sellers. If their price is too high, they will not receive offers. I always recommend prices at market or below market to attract attention. But, a lot of sellers are very unrealistic right now because they think they are going to get a price from a model from 12 months ago. This is simply not the case.

Setting expectations is a recurring theme, and as you said, buyers and sellers enter transactions with a lot of general information when they really need hyperlocal information. What types of data do you rely on to help customers?

It’s super hyperlocal in New York. It’s even up to loving the floor of the building. You can have an eighth floor listing sold for $2 million and then a ninth floor listing for $2.5 million because it clears the other building and you have a full view of the waterfront below. Sometimes it’s even the direction of the apartment upstairs that makes the difference.

The way I provide data to buyers and sellers is so important and makes it very clear and easy to read. I make it easy for them to see the photos, see the finishes, and see the date it was sold. And I even go so far as to get feedback from listing agents on the activity, the number of bids they had, the number of people who bid, the number of [offers] were all cash, how many were financing. Getting as much data as possible in front of your buyers and sellers is extremely important.

And know what you’re talking about, don’t trust things, because buyers and sellers know when you’re faking it. So my biggest piece of advice is don’t fake it, get the data presented in real time, and don’t beat around the bush. Tell it like it is.

We were only weeks away from 2023, but what are your predictions for real estate in New York this year?

I always tell my clients, buyers and sellers, that if I had a crystal ball, I would be a billionaire. But, just looking at my own data and experiences, obviously the market is turning into a buyers market. I believe sellers who don’t need to sell will keep their property. I believe sellers who need to sell because of work or family planning will sell.

Desirable apartments in New York will have no trouble selling, and when I say desirable, I still think a lot of Brooklyn’s red light neighborhoods, like Cobble Hill, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights, Williamsburg and Greenpoint. In many of the new developments that have many listings, like 50-60+ listings, sponsors and sellers will have to start being a little more realistic and giving more price discounts and negotiability vendors.

Overall, we weren’t going to see such activity as we did in early 2020 and mid-2022. I think it will be a bit slower. I think buyers are going to be more fatigued and if sellers don’t need to sell, they won’t sell.

Email Marian McPherson