Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shows off her figure in a VERY risque jagged black dress

MadonnaThe daughter of, Lourdes Leon, left little to the imagination of her 452,000 Instagram fans and followers in her latest post.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the 26-year-old posted a few photos of herself striking poses in a revealing shredded black dress alongside the Eartheater singer.

The unique dress, cut side by side from top to bottom, barely covered much of her figure, leaving her feminine curves and matching black underwear almost entirely exposed.

And from the sounds of her caption, it looks like the two ladies are on a tropical getaway to Grand Cayman BWI, which is the largest of the Caribbean’s three Cayman Islands, and the location of the territory’s capital, George Town.

‘I [love] @palmheightsgc,” she simply wrote, which included a link to the Palm Heights Hotel Resorts.

One of the selfie snaps shows the two girlfriends standing in front of a mirror, staring at the camera, while exposing their silhouettes to him.

The shredded number shows almost all of her legs, hips, stomach, and about half of her cleavage from a frontal view.

The design of the dress also helped show off the silver ring she has in her navel.

To complete her overall look, the Savage/Fenty model also wore black heels and her raven braids were long and flowed well past her shoulders with a middle part.

The Instagram post’s cover photo apparently shows her on an outdoor patio with Eartheater standing just to the left in a full-length white dress.

The New York-based multi-instrumentalist also opted to give more than a few hints of her figure with openings just below her chest and much of her midriff.

Finishing her look for the evening, she had her fiery red locks fall in front of her neckline and almost to her lower back with a center part.

Leon has shared a number of images of the two friends on his social media platforms over the past few years.

She even appeared in his music videos, including Joyride, Earthheater’s collaboration with New York producer Tony Seltzer, according to Mag Paper.