Meet SYKY, a Web3 platform for luxury fashion





When Alice Delahunt launched SYKY earlier this year, she did so with the intention of empowering emerging designers in the fashion industry. SYKY pronounced psy-che is a new Web3 platform designed to support creatives looking to sell physical and digital interpretations of their designs, as well as providing a space to swap products, share news and chat. After raising a $9 million Series A led by Alexis Ohanian, Delahunt is ready to let SYKY fly, and to accompany the launch is releasing an exclusive NFT: “The Keystone”. Holders of “The Keystone” will not only have access to the SYKY members area, but also to exclusive events, ideas and first creations from creators. Embodying its dedication to its creative community, SYKY also reserves 50 editions of the 987 NFTs on offer, especially for its aspiring designers. Delahunt is no stranger to the industry, having served as Chief Digital & Content Officer at Ralph Lauren and Social Media Director at Burberry. This experience, she hopes, will contribute to SYKY’s success, as well as her ability to be part of a larger renaissance she sees happening between fashion and technology. At Burberry, there was a very small group of photographers who worked for the fashion industry, then all of a sudden the iPhone came along and anyone connected could post their work and gain a merit-based audience, recalls Delahunt. A creator economy has emerged that has disrupted traditional photography, she adds. Now, Instagram users dominate the content industry. I believe the same thing will happen to luxury brands. Similar to the lifecycle described by Delahunt for the iPhone and Instagram in Web2, Web3 is going through its Early Majority Early Adopter phase. Its early consumers paid absurd prices for NFTs simply for their status, which is part of why it makes sense that luxury brands have dominated the market throughout 2021 and 2022. For this cycle, Delahunt predicts a similar shift between emerging designers in the fashion industry and the web3. When you look at luxury homes today, there are a relatively small number of them, right? In 10 years, I think there will be names coming out [suddenly and] materialize [within a] year or two, she said. Well check out the next Ralph Lauren or Coco Chanel, and SYKY democratizes access for that talent to rise on merit. For its first round of designers, HEARTBEAT focuses on digital fashion, which offers less risk for newcomers to test and iterate on products without having to create samples. According to a survey conducted by Roblox and Parsons School Of Design, 70 percent of Gen Z respondents who play Roblox draw inspiration for their physical style from their in-game avatar. 75% also said they would buy digital fashion, with a quarter of respondents saying they spent between $20 and $100 on a single digital product. The more people who have access to become the designer they dream of, the more design talent there is, the more creative the world becomes, says Delahunt. Whether it’s the digital, physical or augmented world, it’s a net positive thing for humanity. Shop our favorite products

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/syky-web3-nft-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos