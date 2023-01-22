Hania’s wedding dress in ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ criticized





Hania Aamir is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actress. Her recent popular drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is getting a lot of praise. Fans love the triangular love story of Maheer, Areeb and Saad. In the later episodes, Maheer will marry Areeb. Saad is betrayed and the fans are with him. The drama was directed by Badar Mehmood. This is presented by Big Bang Productions. Hania Aamir’s bridal look from the drama is going viral. A sad scene from Hania Aamir is making waves on social media in which she cries in her beautiful red wedding dress which is open back and also has a very cropped top. In the drama, Maheer is introduced as a middle-class girl whose family is quite conservative but she wears a see-through dress. Facebook users, especially girls, say that if we wear such a dress at our wedding or any reception, our mothers will strictly deal with us and we will not be allowed to wear it. Everyone has said that the middle class concept of dramas is quite close to the upper and modern elite. Lots of other Hania Aamir trolls in her personal photos as well. Fans were sad about the little details of the drama that the drama makers miss.

