Men’s fashion: 5 times famous blogger Zionfelix looked more stylish than some male celebrities in Ghana





Famous award-winning blogger Felix Adomako Mensah is one of Ghana’s stylish bloggers

Father-of-two Zionfelix always travels the world in stylish outfits to share exclusive interviews on his platforms

The eloquent media personality always stands out at events with her fashion sense and designer sneakers PAY ATTENTION: Do you like reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh’s telegram channel for more! Award-winning Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah commonly known as Zionfelix is ​​one of the famous media personalities in Ghana with an unparalleled sense of fashion. The celebrity and travel blogger has an outstanding travel wardrobe and red carpet styles that make him one of the male style influencers in Ghana. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looks dapper in this collage. source: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram PAY ATTENTION: Click See First under the Next tab to see news from YEN.com.gh on your News Feed! 1. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix poses with young star Nakeeyat Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looked dapper in a stunningly patterned white shirt. He completed his look with perfectly fitted jeans and sneakers. A young poet, Nakeeyat looked laid back in a yellow top and blue jeans as she hung out with the top blogger. 2. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looks majestic in a tailored outfit Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix wore a bespoke outfit by a rising fashion designer with a host of celebrity clients. He wore a long-sleeved shirt and matching pants with black shoes. 3. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix hangs out with Tracey Boakye Famous blogger Zionfelix and Kumawood Best Actress Tracey Boakye have now called out Mrs. Badu Ntiamoah in stylish outfits after their shopping spree. Tracey Boakye wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a designer jacket, bucket hat and brown boots. Zionfelix looked dapper in a jacket, jeans and sneakers for this photo. 4. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix wears a plaid hooded jacket The award-winning Ghanaian blogger was spotted wearing one of his favorite sneakers in France. He wore a colorful hoodie over his white tee and black jeans while posing in front of an expensive car. 5. Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looks sporty in this look The Ghanaian blogger looked simple and sporty in a cotton turtleneck and long-sleeved jacket. He styled his look with black jeans and sneakers. He was present at the launch of a Ghanaian-owned luxury bag launch in Belgium. Zionfelix Baby Mama: 5 times Minalyn proved she was the diva queen Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of Zionfelix’s baby mamas and famous beauty artist Queen Minalyn has gained popularity on the Instagram photo-sharing platform. Minalyn, the girlfriend of famous blogger Zionfelix, has captured the hearts of several fashion enthusiasts with her distinctive taste. The award-winning makeup artist is now one of the chosen few in the beauty industry in Ghana thanks to her dedication and hard work, which has earned her Instagram verification. Source: YEN.com.gh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/style/226639-mens-fashion-5-times-ghanaian-blogger-zionfelix-looked-stylish-male-celebrities-looks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

