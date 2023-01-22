Demi Rose embodies Cleopatra in her little golden dress

Demi Rose looks like an iconic Egyptian queen in a new Instagram video!

The English model took to her social media page and uploaded a stunning video of herself dressed as Cleopatra.

Demi is currently in the North East African country and has indulged in its rich history, culture, food and impeccable landscapes. She’s shared a lot of content during her stay, but her most recent upload might be the most captivating.

beautiful in gold

The 27-year-old wowed in a sheer, cropped dress that featured a zipper that ran from the side of her waist to her back. Its sleeveless design allowed Demi to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. Meanwhile, the short length of the room presented a very long display. The garment also had thick straps that crossed her back.

Demi also flaunted a loose cleavage through the scoop neckline of the dress, which can be seen in another post. She completed her outfit with a pair of matching heeled pumps with rhinestones.

Queen of Egypt Vibes

For her hairstyle, the Birmingham native opted to wear a black wig with blunt bangs, complemented by a black and white rope headpiece. In terms of makeup, Demi wore black and bronze eyeliners, false eyelashes, light eyeshadow, a hint of pink blush and satin salmon lipstick. The influencer also accessorized three necklaces with different pendants and rings.

The video saw Demi walking on the balcony with incredible views of the river and mountains. She swayed her hips from side to side, put her hands on the black iron handrail and looked at the landscape.

Demi then turned her attention to the camera while parting her lips and offering a sultry expression that made a few hearts flutter.

In the caption, Demi noted that she was gazing at the Nile.

Impress his followers

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the video, hitting the like button on his post more than 200,000 times. A good number of her admirers also took the time to compliment Demi in the comments section, racking up nearly 2,000 ratings.

Cleopatra has never looked so beautiful! one fan raved, adding a trail of fire emojis.

Wow the most stunning and absolutely stunning Demi, added another follower.

I’m so in love with you, wrote the third commenter.

Cleopatra returns. Always beautiful and wonderful, joked the fourth user.

As beautiful as the famous river

Demi also had her picture taken posing on the balcony and pointing to the Nile.

According to the geolocation, she was in Aswan.

In a selfie video uploaded to her Stories, Demi said she was in love with the enchanting city.

Explore an ancient place

A few days ago, Demi posted Picturesin which she sizzled in another golden dress during her visit to the Temple of Horus in Edfu, Egypt.

The clothes might be less sparse, but the slim fit shows off her killer curves and hourglass figure.

Demis admirers expressed their admiration for the model and her look.

You should be cast in a 007 movie, one devotee noted.

Like Cleopatra, the queen of Egypt. And I think the gold dress looks good on you with well-groomed hair, added another Instagrammer.