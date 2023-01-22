Michelle Keegan stuns in plunging red dress on vacation with husband Mark Wright





MICHELLE Keegan was spotted looking stunning in a plunging red dress while vacationing with Mark Wright. The actress flew to Dubai alongside former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark, 36, for a break in the sun. 3 Michelle posed in a red dress in Dubai Credit: Getty 3 She paired the short dress with long red gloves Credit: Getty Michelle, 35, stunned as she made her way to the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai for the luxury hotel’s big reveal. The Brassic star swept her brunette locks back into a bun to make sure the focus was all on her bright red dress. Michelle opted for a short red dress, cut high on the thigh, with a plunging neckline that highlighted her assets. The former Coronation Street star, who was best known for playing Tina McIntyre, wore matching long red gloves. She wore a shiny gold clutch as she posed next to her hubby, who looked dressed in a black suit and bow tie. The couple flew to the United Arab Emirates for the opening of the new hotel, where they soaked up the sunshine. It comes after Michelle was photographed looking amazing in a black mini dress for a fancy night out in Dubai. She showed off her toned legs in the eye-catching outfit which she completed with strappy black stilettos and a small red handbag. Mark wrapped an arm around his wife as they smiled at the opening of Nobu at the five-star Atlantis, The Royal Resort. The Star Sake Ceremony was hosted by restaurateur and chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself. He said to the guests: Thank you for coming. I would like to introduce my humble traditions of Japanese culture. Today is a very special day. I would like to celebrate with all of you. Enjoy the party! Mark and Michelle certainly looked the part for the occasion as they posed with their backs to sweeping city views. It was a double celebration for the couple, with Mark also celebrating his 36th birthday, and they indulged in a few drinks. 3 Mark and Michelle spent time in Dubai Credit: Getty

