Fashion
I tried the Dunnes Stores floral dress just 30 and it’s perfect for winter or summer
DUNNES stores have been driving shoppers crazy for their latest must-have dress and it’s been a wardrobe staple for just 30 years.
The Savida ruffle dress hit the rails in stores nationwide and online.
And a Dunnes Stores fan took to social media to show off the cheap dress.
Karen, who posts as @us_at_number_12, said the dress was perfect for any time of year.
She said: I love the gorgeous ruffle dress by @savida.ds at @dunnessstores.
It is a beautiful floral print, perfect for winter and summer.
The long sleeve dress has a ruffled skirt and buttons down the front.
The printed dress is available in sizes XXS to XXL.
Karen said: It’s true to size. Im 59 for height reference.
Her description reads: Designed with a floral print, this pretty dress from Savida has a ruffled skirt and a ruffle-trimmed front with three gold discs.
A pretty piece that will work winter and summer depending on shoes and accessories.
Savida is available exclusively at Dunnes stores.
Karen noted that the buttons on the front did not open.
The fashion lover styled the versatile dress in two different ways.
She first tried it on with black pumps from Mango.
Then Karine revealed the dress with black tights and Penneys boots.
And fashion fans took to the comments to rave about the dress.
One person said: I love the dress. The second look is my favorite, I just brought the cutest biker boots from Dune.
They would go so well with that dress and leather jacket, loving your style.
Another said: Beautiful color.
While another added: Really pretty on you Karen.
Meanwhile, the trolls can’t help but comment on the women’s personal clothing choices.
Luckily, this content creator isn’t taking it personally, instead she’s redirecting her attention to her fans.
The TikTok user, who goes by his handle @54n4a online, impersonated some of his most invasive critics in a video.
Standing against a door, the content creator looked totally relaxed in her casual outfit.
She wore low-rise sweatpants and a cropped white tank top without a bra, as usual.
In the caption of the video, she cited the confused comment she hears online and in real life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.ie/fabulous/10092742/dunnes-stores-dress-bargain-winter-summer-style/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
