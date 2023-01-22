I tried the Dunnes Stores floral dress just 30 and it’s perfect for winter or summer

DUNNES stores have been driving shoppers crazy for their latest must-have dress and it’s been a wardrobe staple for just 30 years.

The Savida ruffle dress hit the rails in stores nationwide and online.

3 Dunnes Stores has released a new green floral dress Credit: Instagram

3 The ‘bargain’ dress is perfect for winter and summer Credit: dunnesstores.com

And a Dunnes Stores fan took to social media to show off the cheap dress.

Karen, who posts as @us_at_number_12, said the dress was perfect for any time of year.

She said: I love the gorgeous ruffle dress by @savida.ds at @dunnessstores.

It is a beautiful floral print, perfect for winter and summer.

The long sleeve dress has a ruffled skirt and buttons down the front.

The printed dress is available in sizes XXS to XXL.

Karen said: It’s true to size. Im 59 for height reference.

Her description reads: Designed with a floral print, this pretty dress from Savida has a ruffled skirt and a ruffle-trimmed front with three gold discs.

A pretty piece that will work winter and summer depending on shoes and accessories.

Savida is available exclusively at Dunnes stores.

Karen noted that the buttons on the front did not open.

The fashion lover styled the versatile dress in two different ways.

She first tried it on with black pumps from Mango.

Then Karine revealed the dress with black tights and Penneys boots.

And fashion fans took to the comments to rave about the dress.

One person said: I love the dress. The second look is my favorite, I just brought the cutest biker boots from Dune.

They would go so well with that dress and leather jacket, loving your style.

Another said: Beautiful color.

While another added: Really pretty on you Karen.

