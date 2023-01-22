Fashion
I had a dress code for these outfits when I was in school – I can’t believe what the kids are getting away with these days
A WOMAN has shared a series of modest outfits that got her into trouble at school – saying she can’t believe what children can now get away with.
Tori Halford took a trip down memory lane to share her experience with the classroom dress code.
She dug up some of her old clobber to create a TikTok documenting how she was ridiculously berated for her casual outfits.
The content creator explained that she was regularly disciplined for her choice of dress while attending college in the United States.
She filmed herself in three different outfits to mimic the run-ins with teachers in her latest TikTok.
Tori first donned a pink cardigan paired with black patterned leggings – a fashion statement that earned her a scolding.
She then changed into high-waisted white jeans with a rip on one leg and a contrasting blue knit top, a style choice she also had a dress code for.
The TikToker then upped his layers by wearing black jeans, a white sweater, and a black bubble coat.
But she claims that even this casual attire has earned her getting dressed up by teachers.
Tori took the opportunity to point out the difference in school rules a decade after graduating.
She decided to dress up as a schoolgirl in the ironic clip shared with her 222,000 subscribers.
Tori hilariously trotted around in the photo holding a smartphone while wearing skimpy cycling shorts and a mini crop top.
She joked that young people are now somehow “passing” the dress code rules despite wearing much less than her.
The TikToker captioned the comedic clip: “I swear I would have the best outfits if I was 10 years younger!”
Social media users were clearly amused by the video, seeing it rack up over 96,000 likes.
One commented, “Good! That’s so right.”
A second wrote: “That’s so true! I literally wore the third outfit and got a dress code.”
A third added: “It’s literally my school.”
And a fourth added: ‘As a middle schooler myself, I can say this video is true.
Others were keen to know where Tori got some of her clothes, while some teenagers said dress codes were still strict.
One said, “I get a dress code for everything! My school dress code is about three pages long.”
Another added: “I always get a dress code for no reason.”

