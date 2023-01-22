Tigers go four in a row against ETSU and Citadel – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





CLEMSON, SC The Clemson men’s tennis team (4-0) defeated the ETSU Bucs (0-3) and the Citadel (1-5) on Saturday at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility with two sweeps 7-0 to extend their four-way winning streak. The day was marked by Matt Pitts’ first career row 1 victory and a doubles win by brothers M. Pitts and Tim Pitts. “We had an outstanding day,” said head coach Robbie Weiss. “To go 14-0 that day and not drop a set is something the boys should be very proud of. I’m so happy with their focus, determination and level of play. It was a long day and the boys stayed locked up for both games and got stronger as the day went on. We have a fantastic culture and you can feel how close the team is and how hard they play for each other. I’m so proud of them and can’t wait to fight next weekend against southern Alabama and Nebraska. Jorge Plans Gonzalez and Max Smith gave the Tigers a strong start to the doubleheader, beating the ETSU pair of Lombisano/Britez, 6-3. The Bucs managed to earn a win on Court 2, but a 6-4 win on Court 3 from Mr. Pitts and Trey Stinchcomb gave the Tigers the doubles point. The momentum continued for the Tigers as every player won the first set, as Plans Gonzalez won their first set in a grueling tie-break, 7-4. After that, the Tigers never looked back, battling for the 7-0 sweep. Nini Dica continued to impress on Court 6, knocking out her opponent before Ryuhei Azuma defeated ETSU Badra on Court 1. Stinchcomb and Mr. Pitts continued the momentum of their impressive singles doubles performance, winning 6 -3, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-3 wins, respectively. Spencer Whitaker won 6-3, 6-3 on Court 4 before Plans Gonzalez ended their match on Court 2 in the second set, 6-1. Later in the evening, Ethan Silva and Smith started Game 2 strong with a dominating 6-1 win on Court 2, playing together for the first time this season. The Pitts brothers took care of business on Court 3 as they teamed up for the first time in their careers, earning a 6-1 win. Azuma and Whitaker then won on Court 1 for the doubles sweep. Smith and Dica quickly beat their singles opponents on courts 4 and 5 in dominant fashion before Silva and Stinchcomb won on courts 6 and 3, 6-1, 6-3 and 6-3, 6-3, respectively . Mr Pitts won his first career match on Court 1, 6-3, 6-3 before Whitaker ended the night with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win on Court 2 for a second consecutive sweep 7-0. . The Tigers are back in action at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility next weekend for two games. Clemson will face South Alabama on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. before competing against Nebraska on Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon. For complete coverage of the Clemson men’s tennis team, follow @ClemsonMTennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

