Fashion
Bar Rafaeli arrives in glamorous fashion at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai
Bar Rafaeli arrived at the opening of Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal hotel looking glamorous, wearing a shimmering silver bralette and black satin maxi skirt.
The model, 37, showed off her incredible slender physique in this form-fitting ensemble.
Stepping out on Saturday night for the star-studded party, part of a lavish three-day show to mark the opening, Bar looked brilliant as she joined other celebrities for the occasion.
The blonde beauty wore the two-piece outfit on the red carpet, which had a sparkly triangle bralet top wrapped in a halterneck and around her waist to bring more shine to her look.
On the lower half, Bar wore a silky black skirt that hugged every inch of her body.
She matched the skirt to her shoes, as she slipped on a pair of strappy black heeled sandals, adding inches to her model stature.
Her tresses cascaded over her shoulders in a soft beach wave style and she wore a natural makeup palette, perfectly complimenting her gorgeous features.
Stunning: Stepping out on Saturday night for Starry Night, part of a lavish three-day show to mark the opening, the model, 37, looked stunning in her look
She opted for no accessories, instead letting her eye-catching outfit do the talking before enjoying the rest of her night.
Beyonce was reportedly paid $24 million to perform an hour-long private set at the Dubai event to celebrate the launch of the ultra-luxury hotel.
It comes months after the model denied having an affair in 2012 with Shakira’s ex-footballer Gerard Pique, as claims resurface following her split from the singer last year.
Figure-hugging: She opted for no accessories, instead letting her eye-catching outfit do the talking before enjoying the rest of her night.
According to Time, Spanish journalist Jordi Martin claimed that Bar and Gerard exchanged messages and met privately, a year after his split from Leonardo DiCaprio, 47.
He claims it was the first time Gerard was unfaithful.
Martin said: “The rift between them started because Shakira, 45, found messages from Rafaeli. There were more than messages, there were also private meetings.
Jordi also tweeted: “I sent the information to a source close to Shakira a few days ago. After a while they were finally able to verify Piqu’s alleged cheating with Refaeli in 2012.
Stunning: Her braids cascaded over her shoulders in a soft beach wave style and she wore a natural makeup palette, perfectly complimenting her gorgeous features
“A few days ago I spoke to a close friend of Refaelis, who was also my friend for many years, who confirmed the reason for the models’ frequent visits to Barcelona at the time. Shakira was shocked.
‘Want more? Between June 30 and July 6, 2021, Pique took a trip to Monaco, escorted by someone who wasn’t Shakira. I also forwarded this information. Many of them are new details that she was unaware of.
Kendall Jenner Michelle Keegan and Rochelle Humes all cut very glamorous faces as they attended the opening of Dubai’s new luxury hotel.
Glitzy: She matched the skirt to her shoes, as she slipped into a pair of black strappy heeled sandals, adding inches to her model stature
The bombshells all made sure to turn heads as they topped the guest list for Saturday’s event, part of a lavish three-day show to mark the opening.
Stepping out to the star-studded soiree, Kendall, 27, was the picture of elegance in a figure-hugging satin dress with a unique chain strap with gold lips on the neckline.
The model gave a flash of her toned pins and donned a pair of black thong heels while posing up a storm at the very lavish event.
She styled her shiny brown tresses over her shoulders in a straight fashion and enhanced her stunning features with a smokey eye makeup palette.
Meanwhile, actress Michelle, 35, put on a very long display in a little red strapless mini dress, with a plunging neckline that showed off her many assets.
Modeling credentials: She styled her shiny brown tresses over her shoulders straight and enhanced her stunning features with a smokey eye makeup palette
She completed her amazing ensemble with a pair of red elbow-length gloves and added height to her frame with a pair of sheer stilettos with red hearts on the toes.
The Coronation Street star kept her essentials in a gold clutch and swept her dark locks back into a sleek bun, with locks falling loosely to frame her features.
She showed off her natural beauty with swipes of mascara and a touch of foundation as she put on a stunning show at the event, where she was joined by husband Mark Wright.
Cosy: She showed off her natural beauty with swipes of mascara and a touch of foundation as she put on a jaw-dropping show at the event, where she was joined by husband Mark Wright
