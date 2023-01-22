Fashion sneakers propel sustainable rubber in Brazil Amazon

Rubber tapper Raimundo Mendes de Barros prepares to leave his home, surrounded by rainforest, for a run in the Brazilian Amazon town of Xapuri. He slips his long scarred 77-year-old feet into a pair of sneakers from Veja, a French brand.

At first glance, the expensive, white urban tennis shoes seem at odds with the muddy rainforest. But distant worlds have converged to produce Amazonian native rubber soles.

Veja works with a local cooperative called Cooperacre, which has reinvigorated the production of a sustainable forest product and improved the lives of hundreds of rubber tapper families. It is a project which, although on a modest scale, provides a concrete example of sustainable living from the forest.

“Veja and Cooperacre are doing essential work for us who live in the forest. They are bringing young people back. They have rekindled the hope of working rubber,” Raimundo’s 24-year-old son Rogrio Barros told The Associated. Press as he demonstrated how to harvest a rubber tree in the family grove at the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve. Extractive reserves in Brazil are land owned by the government and set aside so that people can earn a living while keeping the forest standing.





Rubber was once central to the economy of the Amazon. The first boom came at the turn of the 20th century. Thousands of people have migrated inland from Brazil’s impoverished northeast to work in the forest, often in slavery-like conditions.

This boom came to an abrupt end in the 1910s when rubber plantations began producing on a large scale in Asia. But during World War II, Japan cut off the supply, prompting the United States to fund a restart of rubber production in the Amazon.

After the war, Amazon’s latex business declined again, even as thousands of families continued to work under poor conditions for the rubber bosses. In the 1970s, these relatively wealthy individuals began selling land to southern cattle ranchers, although in most cases they did not actually own it, but rather held leases because they had good relations with officials.

These land sales caused the large-scale eviction of rubber tappers from the forest. This loss of livelihoods and deforestation to make way for cattle ranching is what prompted famed environmentalist Chico Mendes along with a cousin of Barros to found and lead a movement of rubber tappers. Mendes would be assassinated for his work in 1988.

After Mendes’ assassination, the federal government began creating extraction reserves so that the forest could not be sold to make way for cattle. The Chico Mendes reserve is one of them. But the story did not end with the creation of the reserves. Government attempts to promote latex, including a state-owned condom factory in Xapuri, have failed to create a reliable income.

What sets the Veja operation apart is that rubber tappers are now paid well above the base price of their rubber. In 2022, the Barros family received US$4.20 per kilo (2.2 pounds) of rubber extracted from their grove. Before, they earned a tenth of that amount.

This price that footwear company Veja pays tappers includes bonuses for sustainable harvests as well as recognition of the value of preserving the forest, says Sebastio Pereira, Veja’s Amazon rubber supply chain manager. Rubber workers also receive federal and state benefits per pound.

Veja also pays bonuses to tappers who employ best practices and to local cooperatives who buy directly from them. The criteria range from zero deforestation to good management of rubber trees. The best producers also receive a pair of shoes as a prize.

Veja rubber is produced by some 1,200 families in 22 local cooperatives across five Amazon states: Acre, home to the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, Amazonas, Rondonia, Mato Grosso and Par.

All rubber is taken to the Cooperacre plant in Sena Madureira, Acre State, where the raw product is cut, washed, shredded into smaller pieces, heated, weighed, packaged and finally shipped to factories with which Veja signs a contract in the industrialized state of Rio Grande Sul. thousands of kilometers to the south, as well as in the state of Ceara in northeast Brazil.





From there, the sneakers are distributed to many parts of the world. Over the past 20 years, Veja has sold over 8 million pairs in several countries and has stores in Paris, New York and Berlin. The amount of rubber Amazon buys has skyrocketed: from 5,000 kilograms (11,023 pounds) in 2005 to 709,500 kilograms (1.56 million pounds) in 2021, according to company figures.

However, this has not been a game-changer for the Chico Mendes extractive reserve forest, where nearly 3,000 families live. The illegal cattle drive, an old problem, has resumed. Deforestation there has tripled in the past four years, amid the policies of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated in his re-election bid and left office late last year.

Livestock has long since replaced rubber as Acre’s main economic activity. Nearly half of the state’s rural workforce is employed in cattle ranching, where only 4% live off forest products, mostly Brazil nuts.

According to an economic study by the Federal University of Minas Gerais, 57% of Acre’s economic output comes from livestock. Rubber represents less than 1%.

Surrounded by cattle pastures and a paved highway, the Chico Mendes deforestation entry point has the third highest rate of deforestation of any protected reserve in Brazil.

The growing pressure of livestock on the reserve, which has already lost 9% of its original forest cover, has even led Veja to set up its own satellite monitoring system.

“Our platform shows a specific region where deforestation is rampant, so we can go there and talk. But we are aware that our role is to offer an alternative and raise awareness,” Pereira told the AP in an interview. telephone. “We are careful not to cross the line, because the public authority should be the one that enforces the law.”

According to Roberta Graf, who leads the Acre branch of the Association of Federal Environmental Officials, Veja’s experience is key because it points a way to living sustainably on extractive reserves. But getting there, she argues, requires a joint effort that includes government at different levels, nonprofits and grassroots organizations.

“Forest communities still hold rubber tapping close to their hearts. They like to make a living from latex,” she told the AP during an interview at her home in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre. . “There are many products from the forest: copaïba, andiroba (vegetable oils), Brazil nuts, wild cocoa, seeds. The ideal would be to work with all according to what each reserve can offer.