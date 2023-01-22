Paris Fashion Week: the best moments from the men’s fashion shows





Samantha Tse, CNN Men’s fashion shows in Paris are underway and despite freezing temperatures and a debilitating public transport strike, the fashion community is in full force. This season’s event, which ends on Sunday, offers a number of firsts, including the unexpected debut of Usher’s brightly colored hair and the long-awaited collaboration between Louis Vuitton and American designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper. From celebrity sightings to standout collections, read on for our impressions of the shows so far. Usher’s New Neon The Grammy Award-winning artist lit up the front row with her fiery new orange hair. Usher debuted his neon, ombre effect look on the first day of shows at Wales Bonner and was spotted again at Bianca Saunders the following day. Wearing the full runway opener look from last season, her presence had photographers clamoring for a photo. Geometry lessons at Issey Miyake Geometric shapes, with a strong emphasis on triangles, were the starting point and impetus for this season’s Homme Pliss Issey Miyake collection showing the many iterations of how triangles and other angular elements can be twisted and manipulated into intricate silhouettes and patterns. Signature pleats, of course, were in abundance, pleated trousers with folded details on shirts and sleeveless coats, and the wider, looser pleats that fell from the shoulders on nylon outerwear. The show was punctuated by dance performances that showed how the clothes moved, as the performers moved in and around a light show that featured more geometric shapes. Jenna Ortega channeled Grace Jones at Saint Laurent Jenna Ortega, star of the Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’ stepped out in a black, hooded, backless dress for Anthony Vaccarello’s first menswear show for Saint Laurent in Paris. The open-back dress, from the label’s Spring ’23 collection, is reminiscent of Grace Jones’ iconic look. Sitting in the front row, the actor was visibly mesmerized by Charlotte Gainsbourg’s piano performance which closed the show. Rick Owens Orthopedic Boots Rick Owens is no stranger to on-trend shoes, his towering Kiss platforms have become cult. This season, the American designer channeled orthopedic glamor with a boot that offered a much thicker silhouette on the leg, with thick padding held in place by leather buckle straps. The chicest way to recover from a broken foot? Rosala rocked Louis Vuitton Spanish popstar Rosala shook the roof of the Louvre with her electrifying performance for the Louis Vuitton fashion show, which unveiled a new collection with its first guest creative director, Colm Dillane of KidSuper. The artist opened the show wearing an oversized all-white ensemble and walked down the catwalk with a torch flashing the French brand’s iconic monogram before stepping into a yellow car and launching into a rendition of her hit ” candy”. The Fall-Winter 2023 collection featured a mix of sleek tailoring, utilitarian clothing, sports-inspired pieces and patchwork coats. Adult rave culture at Dries Van Noten Music has always been important to Dries Van Noten. Fans will remember his Fall-Winter 2011 show, whose soundtrack was specially mixed by the masters of David Bowie. This season, the Belgian designer explored 90s rave culture with a more grown-up sensibility. Guests made their way to a multi-level parking lot for the show, filled with musicians performing soft techno beats, while beer was offered from a steel cart. At the top, Belgian duo Lander & Adriaan performed what the show notes called “sophisti-rave” on drums and synthesizers. The hypnotic soundtrack set the tone for the new collection which included flora and fauna patterns, fur clogs, outerwear ranging from tailored nipped-waist coats to oversized puffer jackets with abstract patterns and roomy cargo pants from the 90s. Junya Watanabe unveils collaboration with Palace Junya Watanabe, well known for his long list of fashion collaborations, has chosen to celebrate the many brands he has worked with over the years including New Balance, Oakley, North Face and Timberland in a predominantly monochrome collection. The unmistakable Tri-Ferg logo of Palace, the London-based skatewear brand, was also spotted on the runway, on a black part-padded parka jacket. Another first. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kesq.com/news/2023/01/21/paris-fashion-week-top-moments-from-the-menswear-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos