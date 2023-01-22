Beyonce sports a plunging gold dress at the opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel

She pulled off an amazing set at the opening of Atlantis The Royal Grand hotel in Dubai on Saturday night.

AndBeyonce flaunts a busty bosom as she next poses at the event in an elaborate plunging gold dress.

The Halo hitmaker, 41, grabbed attention in the daring number which showed off her many assets and gorgeous curves.

The number featured a deep neckline, sheer thigh slits and a sexy sequin finish to add glamor and had gorgeous puff sleeves to bring the drama.

Beyonce wore her long honey tresses in a perfect curly style and opted for bronzed makeup with a dewy slick of light pink lip.

She accessorized perfectly with a pair of long silver dangling earrings and a gold ring while holding a matching square bag.

The star made a rare public appearance at the event and performed Etta James’ well-known hit for the crowd, marking her first performance in four years.

Despite the high visibility of the event, the hitmaker tried to reduce publicity by banning registration and forcing attendees to lock their phones before the show.

Celebrities who showed up for the star-studded show include Halle Bailey, Corey Stokes, Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivory, Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson and actress Patricia Contreras.

British stars included Michelle Keegan, Rochelle Humes, Millie Mackintosh, Liam Payne, Jenny Powell and Amir Khan.

The concert is the Grammy winner’s first since releasing her album Renaissance in July.

She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance at the luxury resort for the invitation-only concert, according to TMZ.

A video shot surreptitiously during the sound check earlier in the week indicated that the Dream Girls star released hits such as Naughty Girl, Halo, Spirit and Freedom.

The Dubai concert was Beyonce’s first live performance since appearing at a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in 2020.

His rendition of Be Alive from the movie King Richard at the 2022 Academy Awards has been taped.

Many fans are hoping that the Dubai concert could be the starting point for an upcoming Renaissance tour.

No date has been announced.

Beyonce, reportedly confirmed she’ll be hitting the road in October at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala, where an attendee purchased a package for an upcoming show, consisting of two first-class airline tickets and concert tickets to the city ​​of their choice, as well as three nights at a Marriott property, according to Hot New Hip Hop.