Lourdes Leon goes almost naked in a shredded black dress





Lourdes Leon gives a grunge touch to resort outfits.

The Goes the artist, 26, left little to the imagination on Saturday as she posed for sizzling photos with her friend and fellow musician water heater while the pair rocked complementary black and white looks at the Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman.

She showed off part of her chest and a black bikini bottom in a floor-length sheer black cover-up, which was ragged with horizontal tears all the way down, while her friend sported a resort look in white.





Leon’s Caribbean getaway comes after she got candid about her relationship with the fashion industry. “Fashion is an art, and I really respect that, but I can only play the game so far,” she said. The cup in November. “If you’re a model, you come in and do what you’re told,” Leon added.



The former model also talked about her debut EP Goeswhich she dropped that month thanks to her pop persona Lolahol.





“I always felt like, never never nevershe said of following in the musical footsteps of her mother, pop icon Madonna, explaining that Eartheater (aka Alexandra Drewchin) motivated her to get into the studio after hearing her work.

Madonna, 64, who is embarking on The Celebration Tour later this year, recently said what makes her “happiest” as a mother is seeing how each of her children “have found their creativity ” in a rare interview for vanity lounge‘s “Icon problem”.

“I never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I always exposed them to art, to music,” she added. “I’m happy with the way they are today. And I’m proud of their work.”

The Mrs X The entertainer also admitted that motherhood “has been the hardest, toughest battle” as she discussed the challenges of raising six children in the spotlight.

RELATED VIDEO: Madonna Is Grateful For Her Six Kids: ‘You’re All Pieces Of My Heart’





“Today I still struggle to figure out how to be a mother and do my job,” she said. “Because whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It’s a time-consuming job. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

Madonna hosted Lourdes in 1996 with Carlos Leon. She also shares son Rocco Ritchie, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and is a mother of four adopted children: David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 10. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/style/lourdes-leon-goes-nearly-nude-shredded-black-dress-caribbean-vacation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos