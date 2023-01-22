The SVU Bensler promo is like this dress that broke the internet





Was it a friendly embrace or a loving kiss? We’ll never know until the episode airs. The SVU Season 24 Episode 12 promo has certainly made waves in the fandom, especially among Bensler shippers, a “ship” name for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler and everything in between. . In the most cliffhanger way possible, the teaser for the upcoming episode offered what appears to be either a hug or a kiss between the two and honestly, those debates are reminiscent of “blue or gold?!” frenzy around this famous viral dress. Except for Bensler shippers, it works both ways: even if the episode will only include a hug between Elliot and Olivia, it will be a massive development for the longtime slow-burner. “Honestly, I have no idea, but it’s going to be intimate and intense as hell. Anyway, I’m glad we finally have something! I really really want them to kiss because my God, they’re old and we’ve waited long enough.” Editor CaramelPast4812 said. Even those who don’t believe the two will finally share a kiss in the next episode are on cloud nine. “There will clearly be progress in their relationship and there is definitely a level of intimacy between them that we have never seen, but I have a feeling a kiss will be later in the season,” Redditor mscbja suggested. But some people think Bensler shippers won’t have to wait until the end of the season to see the two finally kiss, because the promo was “just too steamy” just to be a hug. Still, Bensler’s stans have already waited too long; some SVU fans have been shipping Olivia and Elliott for over a decade. Episode 12, titled Blood Out, will air on NBC on January 26.

