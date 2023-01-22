Anne Hathaway shows off her endless legs in a black mini dress at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival





Anne Hathaway flaunted her long legs at the premiere of her new film Eileen at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday. The 40-year-old actress strutted down the carpet in a sensational black mini dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras at the event, held at the Eccles Center Theatre. Her dress of choice featured a light plaid pattern that was formed from lace and had a semi-sheer back, which she was happy to show off. Leggy:Anne Hathaway flaunted her long legs at the premiere of her new movie Eileen at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival She teamed her all-black ensemble with tights, lace-up boots and a large puffer jacket. The Les Miserables actress styled her brunette hair in a windswept look and kept her makeup very natural with simple eyeshadow and light red lipstick. For accessories, the beauty sported a small handbag, a small gold necklace, gold hoops, a silver bracelet and several rings. Little black dress: The 40-year-old actress strutted the carpet in a sensational black mini dress as she posed up a storm for the cameras at the event Sensual: the bomb sported a small handbag, a small gold necklace, gold hoops, a silver bracelet and several rings The Oscar-winning actress was joined on the carpet by her costar Thomasin McKenzie, and the two looked very friendly as they shared a few laughs and posed together. Thomasin donned an all-black ensemble, save for the white collar of his oversized blazer. She kept the blazer buttoned over a black dress cut to mid-thigh and wore a pair of black tights underneath. The 22-year-old also wore a pair of black lace-up boots with a silver buckle and kept her accessories to a minimum, with only a simple pair of pearl earrings. Dazzling: The beauty flashed a dazzling smile as she was interviewed on the carpet Chilly: Previously, she had wrapped herself in a black puffer jacket to brave the cold Her short blonde hair was slicked back and pushed to the side, and for makeup, she had a slight smokey eye. The costars were joined on the carpet by other cast members and the creative team; most donned in black. While walking the carpet, the cast and crew took part in several interviews about their upcoming film. Eileen was adapted from the debut novel by Ottessa Moshfegh and is a dark period quirky about a young woman working in a Massachusetts prison. Lots of laughs: Anne and Thomasin McKenzie looked very friendly as they shared a few laughs and posed together Crew: The costars were joined on the carpet by other cast members and the creative team; all dressed in black Happy face: The Les Miserables actress kept her makeup very natural with simple eyeshadow and light red lipstick Creative Minds: Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Director William Oldroyd posed with Thomasin on the carpet Thomasin plays the titular Eileen and Anne as a femme fatale prison guard who she becomes entangled with. The film was directed by William Oldroyd (Lady Macbeth). The screenplay was co-written by book author Ottessa Moshfegh and Luke Goebel (Causeway). It was produced by Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu, Peter Cron, as well as Luke, Ottessa and William. Alongside Anne and Thomasin, Eileen also stars Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague. Pretty: Thomasin’s short blonde hair was slicked back and pushed to the side, and for makeup she went with a slight smokey eye Chatty: She took part in several interviews as she walked the carpet Get Excited: Eileen was adapted from Ottessa Moshfegh’s debut novel and is a quirky dark period about a young woman working in a Massachusetts prison While discussing the film with vanity loungeAnne shared how hard the film was to categorize and how, at the time of the first rehearsal, she was still trying to figure it out. “As you can imagine, over the last few decades I’ve read a number of scripts,” she said. “But I had to sit with this one. I had to get back to it. I had to walk away from it. He kept revealing himself to me. Spread the love: Marin Ireland made a red carpet appearance for her film Laid back: Shea Whigham posed for some stoic snaps ahead of the film’s premiere Big Family: Alongside Anne and Thomasin, Eileen also stars Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague Eventually, the actress and her collaborators settled on the most concise description to guide them. “Carol meets Reservoir Dogs.” She added: “But it helped!” Anne and Thomasin made their film debut at an early age. The first having embodied the emblematic Mia Thermopolis in the films The Princess Diaries, alongside Julie Andrews. Thomasin got her first major role in Jojo Rabbit, the Oscar-winning feature film written and directed by Taika Waititi. First look: Thomasin McKenzie and Anne star side by side in new romantic thriller, Eileen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11662865/Anne-Hathaway-shows-endless-legs-black-mini-dress-2023-Sundance-Film-Festival.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos