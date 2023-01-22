



Studio Ghibli fan creatively cosplays Totoro in homemade dress A talented Studio Ghibli fan shows off her sewing skills with her awesome My Neighbor Totoro dress, perfect for understated cosplay.



Popular cosplayer Angelwings_Cos uploaded a photo of their My Neighbor Totoro cosplay on Reddit, and the dress perfectly captures the whimsical nature of the titular friendly spirit. Notably, susuwatari, dust-like beings, hang from the tulle trim of the outfit. RELATED: Studio Ghibli Fan Gives Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen Howl’s Moving Castle Makeover Written and directed by beloved filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro debuted in April 1988 and went on to earn over $41 million at the worldwide box office. The film also won several prestigious awards, including Grand Prize at the Animage Anime Awards, Best Film category at the Mainichi Film Awards, and Special Prize at the Blue Ribbon Awards in 1989. It also received a nomination for Best Genre Video. Release category at the Saturn Awards in 1995. My neighbor Totoro’The wholesome fantasy story of Satsuki follows sisters Mei and Satsuki as they move to the countryside with their college dad to be closer to their sickly mother, who is recovering from a serious illness. In their new home, the two encounter spirits like the susuwatari and embark on magical adventures with multiple Totoros. RELATED: Studio Ghibli’s Only Yesterday Is The Perfect Movie For Grown-Ups Who Got Lost

Merchandise and official products of My Neighbor Totoro Despite more than 30 years that have passed since its creation, My Neighbor Totoro continues to serve as an inspiration to many creative Studio Ghibli fans who wish to express their admiration for the company’s animation and stories. Beyond Angelwings_Cos’ Totoro dress, other recent examples of awesome fan-made content include a watercolor painting that shows Totoro using a leaf as an umbrella, and a delicious 3D cookie that recreates the movie’s Catbus. My Neighbor Totoro also continues to inspire official content. Most notably, the Royal Shakespeare Company recently completed its first production of a theatrical adaptation of the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the company behind sesame street and The Muppets, helped build the show’s many puppets. Several commodity companies are also taking advantage of My Neighbor Totorocontinued cultural relevance and audience appeal to generate profits. Hasamiyaki Ceramics has released a Totoro-themed tea set as well as a collection of teas for fans to enjoy. The line offers three flavors: corn tea, mike (tangerine) and sweet potato scent Genmai (complete rice). In addition, at the end of last year, the Donguri Kyowakoku specialty store began selling My Neighbor Totoro finger puppets. My Neighbor Totoro and other Studio Ghibli movies, like Taken away as if by magic and Howl’s Moving Castle, are available for rental through Amazon Prime Video. Source: Reddit

