Colm Dillane, Fashion Get Roasted by Comedians at KidSuper’s Fall Show – WWD

How do you follow the creation of a Louis Vuitton men’s collection and a fashion show that included a performance by the hit Spanish singer Rosalía?
When you’re Colm Dillane, you invite 1,500 of your closest friends and fashion locals — plus anyone who sees your wild poster campaign — to KidSuper’s fall show.
Needless to say, the scrum outside the Casino de Paris music hall was epic — and barely as fun as her “Funny Business” show, hosted by Tyra Banks, with her and the guest comedians wearing looks from the fall collection.
“Look at that turnout, I guess it’s all the people who couldn’t get into the Louis Vuitton show,” Jeff Ross, “Individual Verbal Aggression Unit,” kicked off, wearing a look that he described as perfect for a fishing trip with Elton. John.
The twenty or so outfits from KidSuper’s fall collection were bolder and more shameless than ever, and a little more legible. Curbing the exuberance of his prints and embellishments, his keen eye for construction stands out more, adding fuel to the speculative fire that he might land the plum men’s job at Vuitton.
Dillane showed he cut a suit as mean as some of the jokes, like the lilac one with a satin edge sported by Emmy-nominated actress Yvonne Orji and the burgundy corduroy ones worn by him and the ushers, embroidered with the Casino of Paris. facade.
The painterly ‘kissing’ coat and matching pants that Andrew Santino said made him look like he was moonlighting as an art dealer and the blue puffer jacket version of the same design worn by J Balvin also flies.
Showing on non-models was his way of projecting his designs onto the “normal people” who wear them. Onstage, the acts certainly resembled the “confident bodies” Dillane described when he later joked that he had done “a lot for body positivity.”
The evening itself showcased fashion as an attitude as much as a desirable commodity, from when Banks introduced herself as “Tee-ra Bon-ksss,” the way the French pronounce her name.
Hilarity ensued over the next hour for an audience that included Dillane’s parents, Westside Gunn, “Emily in Paris” star Lucien Laviscount as well as Kodak Black and his date of the week, the one-year-old daughter, Queen Yuri Kapri.
No take was off limits to those on stage, let alone Dillane himself, who was streaked with everything from his sanity and manhood to his association with Louis Vuitton.
France’s passion for butter, the Balenciaga advertising controversy, Kanye West, Alexander Wang and French first lady Brigitte Macron were among those skewered by Banks, Ross, Balvin, Orji, Santino, French comedian Fary, Matteo Lane, Louisiana-based Theo Von and Baltimore-based Stavros. Halkias. Most of the jokes were too ribald and bordering on defamation to be reprinted here.
But there were sweet moments amid the salty humor. New York-based Andrew Schultz reminded audiences of Dillane’s early days as a scrappy entrepreneur selling T-shirts to those queuing outside Louis Vuitton’s flagship store.
“Now he sells his shirts inside the store. As [Dillane] would say, anything is possible,” concluded Schultz.
“Knock, knock,” Dillane asked just before the curtain closed. When the room asked who was there, he replied “the new brand in town”.
And then he dropped the microphone.