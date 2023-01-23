



Margot’s costume was secretly a huge clue to her fate on the menu A closer look at Margot’s costume in The Menu actually reveals a lot more about her fate than you’d think from a first viewing of the film.



Warning! This article contains major SPOILERS for the menuIn The menu, Margot’s costume gives audiences a huge clue to her fate early on in the film. Costumes are notoriously very important in movies and can often say a lot about a character’s story or inner emotions. Therefore, it makes sense that Margot’s costume is hugely important to understanding her character, thus foreshadowing the end of The menu from the beginning because Margot is the only character who will be able to survive the film and escape from the restaurant. VIDEO OF THE DAY As the film progresses, it becomes clear that Margot is different from the other guests. Although Margot shares some similarities in The menu, she really stands out for her unique background compared to the others. Set on a private island, twelve guests board the exclusive restaurant run by chef Julian Slowik, which ultimately results in the death of nearly everyone on the island. Since this is an exclusive and very expensive dinner, it is understandable that the guests wear their best outfits. Related: Anya Taylor-Joy’s Off-Script Menu Scene Fixed An Old Movie Glitch

Although she wears a black leather jacket at the start of the film, Margot’s lilac dress is the focus of her costume. The color of Margot’s dress is one of the first visual elements that sets her apart from the other guests. When everyone in the cast of The menu wears darker colors, Margot is the only character who wears a lighter one, which makes her stand out visually in many shots in The menu. Regarding the lilac color of Margot’s dress, Anya Taylor Joy said that it represents Margot as a character since she is “the right level of edgy and tough, but also completely natural.” The costumer of The menu revealed that she wanted Margot’s costume to feel “handcrafted in its approach”, but also offers a unique look to the protagonist of Anya Taylor Joy, which allows for both sex appeal and, above all, vulnerability. One of the key elements of Margot’s dress is, indeed, the feeling of being exposed it conveys. This is especially true as Margot ditches the leather jacket as she enters the restaurant, perhaps suggesting that Hawthorne is where her true nature and profession will finally be exposed before the end of The menu. Likewise, on closer inspection, her entire outfit embodies her personality. It’s a dress that speaks to Margot’s true nature, a woman with little money trying to fit in to such an opulent and expensive world. Margot probably only owns a few really nice dresses which she chooses to pair with a leather jacket, a well-worn jacket that she’s probably been wearing for years and could be considered her protection of choice, which makes it even more important . act, and a pair of black boots. The latter indicates her desire to be sturdy, avoiding expensive heels that she may not be able to afford or feel uncomfortable in. There’s another key detail in Margot’s costume that reveals her ultimate fate in The menu at the start of the film, as the guests browse through the various dishes of The menus menu provided by the Chef. Margot’s gold earrings appear to resemble safety pins, hinting that she will be the only character to survive The menu. However, her earrings become invisible to the audience when her hair falls out during the fight with Elsa, suggesting that even Margot is unsafe during parts of the film. Ultimately, Margot’s clothes reflect her character and reveal her story to the careful observer. More: The Menu Explained: Why The Chef Wants To Kill Everyone

