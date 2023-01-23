Frozen Four men’s 2023 predictions, less than two months before the selections

We’re less than two months away from securing official ground for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament, so now is a great time to revisit our Frozen Four predictions, first made in October.

These are the four teams that could have the best chance of advancing to the Frozen Four, right now, as the second half heats up. All statistics and records until Sunday 22 January.

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers have been as advertised so far after entering the year ranked No. 2, as they are one of the deepest teams in the country with top talent anchoring the roster. They have consistently landed in the top five or top three throughout the year so far and are No. 1 in the PairWise.

DASHBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest Division I men’s hockey scores

Minnesota (18-7-1) has the advantage playing against other national contenders in the Big Ten, arguably the toughest Division I conference this season. They are 12-3-1 in the conference, including a Michigan sweep earlier in the season. Against ranked opponents, the Gophers are 12-6-0, parting ways with the Wolverines this weekend.

Bob Motzko’s side are third in goals per game with 3.9, giving up 2.5. The two special teams units found themselves between the sixth-ranked power play (25.3) and the penalty kill (82.6).

In terms of production, the Gophers were led by two of Division I’s top freshmen in Jimmy Snuggerud (12-18–31) and Logan Cooley (12-19–31) as well as one of best returners by Matthieu Knies (15-12–27). They have two top defensemen in the Hobey Baker conversation in Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe. Between the pipes, Justen Close was among the best with a .920 save percentage, a 2.14 GAA and four shutouts.

Minnesota is coming off its 22nd all-time Frozen Four appearance last season, losing to Minnesota State in the semifinals.

denver

The defending national champions are still going strong, holding onto the top spot for most of the season before a mistake in an upset against Alaska Fairbanks earlier in January. Denver is currently third in the USCHO poll as of Jan. 22, finishing fifth in the PairWise.

TOP STORIES: Click or tap here for five storylines to watch in the second half of the season

The Pios (19-7-0) are 6-6-0 against ranked opponents, enduring a sweep at No. 4 St. Cloud State this weekend, and have the advantage of playing in a tough conference like the NCHC, they’ve gone 10-4-0 so far.

Averaging 3.7 goals per game and allowing 2.3, DU could win either way this season. The powerplay is a threat (24.2), but the powerplay (75.9) has struggled, especially lately.

Few cores can match Denver’s, whether it’s Massimo Rizzo (10-22–32), Casey Dornbach (11-16-27) or one of the nation’s top scorers in Carter Mazur (17-6– 23). The Pioneers also have one of the most dangerous offensive defensemen in Division I in Mike Benning (7-16–23). In the crease, Magnus Chrona has had a tough streak at SCSU, but he remains as solid as ever with a .911 save percentage, 2.26 GAA and three clean sheets.

Great Patience by Casey Dornbach. Superb finish from Carter King. Game tied at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/LIdxvj5aBp Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 21, 2023

The core have valuable winning experience, and David Carle’s side have fired key contributors from last year’s squad, looking to be well positioned for another run.

State of Saint Cloud

The Huskies are coming off a massive sweep of foe NCHC Denver over the weekend, thrashing the Pioneers 7-3 before edging them out in a 2-0 victory. They moved into a tie at the top of the conference with DU and are now second in the PairWise.

OH HOW SWEEP: How No. 4 St. Cloud State won a huge NCHC sweep over No. 3 Denver

SCSU (18-6-0) had already beaten Denver once this season before picking up another impressive win in a streak with Minnesota earlier this month. They are 10-4-0 in one of the best conferences and 7-3-0 against ranked programs.

St. Cloud is in the top 10 in goals per game (3.5) and tied for first in goals against per game (1.9). The 25% power play was huge, although the penalty kill sits at 79.6%.

The Huskies have a balanced offense, led by veterans like Jami Krannila (13-16–29), Zach Okabe (15-12–27) and Grant Cruikshank (16-10–26) in addition to one of the best offensive defensemen in the country this season with Dylan Anhorn (5-20–25). Brett Larson has a two-headed monster in goal with Dominic Basse (.934 SV%, 1.74 GAA, 3 SO) and Jaxon Castor .927 SV%, 1.85 GAA, 2 SO).

SCSU has qualified for four consecutive tournaments but failed each time, reaching the Frozen Four for the second time in 2021 and losing to UMass in the national championship. This may be the year they buck the trend.

Boston University

The No. 5 Terriers (17-6-0, 11-4-0 HEA) endured one of the toughest schedules in Division I during the first part of the season and look like one of the toughest teams. east coast strong right now, sitting sixth in the PairWise.

BEANPOT: Everything you need to know for the 2023 Men’s Beanpot

BU is 9-2-0 since Dec. 1. Against ranked teams, the Terriers are 11-5-0, including top-10 wins over Michigan, Harvard and UConn.

First-year head coach Jay Pandolfo breathed life into the Terriers and played them the right way consistently. They score 4.2 goals per game (2nd), while granting 2.7. Both special teams units were fair or above average with a powerplay of 22.9% and a penalty kill of 80.4.

BU had contributions from across the roster, but two skaters really separated themselves from the pack: nominees Hobey Baker in senior forward Matt Brown (11-23–34) and freshman defenseman Lane Hutson (9- 18–27). There’s fellow nominee Dom Fensore, adding eight goals and 18 points from fullback, as well as key veterans, like Jay O’Brien and Wilmer Skoog, and freshmen, like Ryan Greene. In net, Drew Commesso has recovered from a tough start to the year, though his numbers are still not stellar with a .905 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA. Replacement Vinny Duplessis also remains one of the best contingency plans.

The Terriers haven’t been to the Frozen Four since 2015, but, so far, this season looks as good as any to return.

Also in the mix

Quinnipiac, Michigan, Penn State, Western Michigan

There’s still a lot of hockey to play this season, and many teams in and around the top 10 have a case to make right now.

Quinnipiac is still there, even after a disastrous conference weekend. After grabbing the top spot in the standings two weekends ago, the Bobcats lost for the first time since Oct. 22 when they fell flat in a 4-0 shutout against Cornell, N ° 16, Friday. They followed that up by blowing a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 loss to unranked Colgate on Saturday. At 18-3-3, QU is cleared to lose, but this weekend is definitely concerning. They still have a world goalkeeper in Yaniv Perets, a good coach in Rand Pecknold and top-notch options like Colin Graf and Zach Metsa. We’ll see how they react the rest of the way.

Upheavals: How No. 16 Cornell upset No. 1 Quinnipiac | How Colgate handed QU a second straight loss

Michigan is right there with Minnesota in terms of potentially having the most talented roster in all of Division I. Whether it’s top-notch prospects like defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Adam Fantilli, potentially the second pick in this year’s NHL Draft, or a big-scoring threat to Mackie Samoskevich, Michigan packs a lot of offensive punch. The shot seems to be consistent as well as the goalkeeper. Erik Portillo has stepped back this year and the Wolverines have left some wins on the table.

From one Big Ten contender to another, Penn State has been a pleasant surprise in college hockey this season. The Nittany Lions were chosen to finish second-to-last in the conference’s preseason poll, but quickly dispelled that idea. They have big divisional wins over Minnesota, Michigan, and Ohio State, and have had chances to win in losses as well. PSU is definitely in the conversation and could continue to surprise Division I.

West Michigan rounds out the pack here. The Broncos have arguably the two best skaters in college hockey this season between the nation’s leading rookie point scorer Ryan McAllister (11-29–40) and leading senior scorer Jason Polin (23-13–36) . WMU can score with the best of them, but goalkeeping and defense are definitely concerns. They are also still behind Denver and St. Cloud in the NCHC.

National champion prediction

Minnesota

I went with the Gophers at the start of the season, and I’m staying with them now.

LATEST RANKING: Click or tap here to access the latest USCHO poll

They look like the full package right now between experience, skills and coaching. Minnesota not only has a lot (and I mean a lot) of star power at the top of the roster between Snuggerud, Cooley and Knies, they have all-around defensemen in LaCombe, Faber and Luke Mittelstadt in addition to a plethora of key depth options, like Bryce Brodzinski. Not to mention the goalkeeper, because Close seems to be the type of goalkeeper a team can rely on during a championship.

They will be heavily battle tested coming out of the Big Ten and will have a number of players with valuable experiences from last year’s run at the Frozen Four.

Obviously, there’s plenty of lead left in the 2022-23 campaign, so we’ll just have to see how everything plays out the rest of the way.