Temple drops Houston’s No. 1 in historic fashion





Down once again goes to No. 1. For the fourth time in 11 weeks, college basketball’s top-ranked team has been upset. Kur Jongkuch hit a Houston shot from the backboard with less than five seconds left to help Temple edge Houston 56-55 at the Cougs’ home court. It’s the second time this season that Houston has lost first place, falling at home to Alabama in December. The top spot in tomorrow’s AP poll will go to either the Crimson Tide or Purdue after Kansas suffered back-to-back losses this week. TCU broke the Jayhawks by 26 on Saturday. According to ESPN statistics and information, this is the first time in AP Poll history that the top two teams have lost at home in two days. Houston was a 19-point favorite. It’s the biggest upset for a top team since Duke lost at Cameron Indoor as a 27.5-point favorite in 2019. Temple pulled off the upset without a ton of theatrics against Kelvin Sampsons, the defense dogged and crushed. Zach Hicks (12 points) and Damian Dunn (16 points off the bench) were the only Owls to score in double figures. Temple was held at only 31.1% from the ground. That’s the lowest shooting percentage for a team to knock out No. 1 since Loyola-Chicago shot 27.4 percent and beat Cincinnati 60-58 in overtime of the 1963 National Championship. The best college basketball teams aren’t scary This year when March Madness rolls around analysts will deploy the same old trope, this year the NCAA Tournament is wide open. This is generally not true. Sure, upsets come early, but the best of the best usually rise to the top for the biggest games in later rounds. This year, the NCAA Tournament could actually be wide open. The teams you’ll see at the highest starting lines have more quality wins than most, but none look like world beaters, not even Zach Edey and Purdue. All the traditional powerhouses Kentucky, Duke, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Kansas, Michigan State are not in familiar shape. If you scroll further down the AP poll, you’ll find Kansas State, TCU, Charleston, Clemson, FAU and Rutgers. Do any of these teams have the chops to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament? Maybe, but no one reading this would be scared if Kentucky was paired with one of these teams early. It’s going to be a wild sprint to the playoffs. Buckle up, BBN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/news/temple-knocks-off-no-1-houston-in-historic-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos