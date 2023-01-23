Stunning red dress made by 370 artisans in 50 countries over 13 years tells stories of women

In 13 years, a complex project designed by a British artist has come to life with the help of 370 artisans in 50 different countries around the world. The project, The Red Dress, is a stunning long dress constructed from 84 pieces of burgundy silk dupion, honoring the stories of women across cultures and celebrating the power of unity.

The dress was designed by Kirstie Macleod, 41, a textile artist who lives with her partner and three children in Somerset, England. Born into a family of skilled seamstresses, knitters and tailors, Macleod traveled and lived in many countries around the world during her childhood as her father worked in the energy industry. At the age of nine, she learned to embroider from an Indian woman while living in Nigeria.

Macleod went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts in Textile Design followed by a Master of Arts in Visual Language and Performance before beginning her career as an artist while living in London.

“Space to dream”

“The red dress started in 2009,” Macleod told The Epoch Times. “I had the opportunity to bring a new work to Art Dubai. I received funding [from the British Council] before I decided on a room, which is the opposite of the usual… so it just allowed me this amazing space to dream.

Macleod came up with the idea for The Red Dress while doodling on the back of a napkin in a cafe. The play, she dreamed, could unite people around the world and celebrate identity, while providing a platform for voices to be shared and heard.

“I was so saddened and I guess, at times, desperate by the state of the world,” Macleod said, “and I wanted to create work that had no boundaries, no biases, no hierarchies, that would just bring people together.”

She bought a large quantity of burgundy silk dupion in Paris, France, which she said came from India for the body of the dress and opted for a design which she said looked “feminine. and autonomous. Wanting the dress to look timeless, she balanced the acorseted waist and expansive skirt with a plunging neckline, stiff collar and military-style detailing.

“I wanted the dress to look really powerful and solid,” she said.

Next comes the task of recruiting contributors. Macleod, who once taught at the Royal School of Needlework in London, relied on her network of contacts to get the ball rolling, and she reached out to her parents’ connections and friends from their time abroad.

Before long, she received requests from individuals and charities wishing to join the project. Commissioned contributors have since received a portion of The Red Dress’s traveling exhibition profits; however, most were volunteers.

According to the projectwebsite, embroiderers include refugee women from Palestine, Syria and Ukraine; women seeking asylum in the UK from Iran, Iraq, China, Nigeria and Namibia; war survivors in Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Rwanda and DR Congo; poor women in South Africa, Mexico and Egypt; individuals in Kenya, Japan, Turkey, Jamaica, Sweden, Peru, Czech Republic, Dubai, Afghanistan, Australia, Argentina, Switzerland, Canada, Tobago, Vietnam, Estonia , United States, Russia, Pakistan, Wales, Colombia and England; students from Montenegro, Brazil, Malta, Singapore, Eritrea, Norway, Poland, Finland, Ireland, Romania and Hong Kong; as well as high-end embroidery studios in India and Saudi Arabia.

The dress was worked by 363 women and 7 men.

“The Energy of Fabric”

Macleod told The Epoch Times, “The most memorable parts of the trip were when I received signs in the mail. The first time I got to see the work, I felt gratitude…it was a feeling of humility, the humility of the trust the craftsman had placed in me with his story.

“When you hold the fabric in your hands, you can feel the energy of the fabric, but also the number of stitches they created, their time, their energy, their dreams, their vision…it’s all in this fabric To hold this in your hands is amazing.

Kirstie in 2021, photo by Sophia Scorr Kon (Courtesy of Sophia Schorr-si via Kirstie MacLeod)

Along with their loving manual labor, the painful stories of the women artisans began to weigh heavily on Macleod, who eventually sought out a therapist to help process the experience of making the dress.

She explained, “There is an enormous amount of trauma and abuse, wars and incredibly painful situations and stories sewn into the dress, alongside joyful, happy and uplifting things. But it’s been hard for me to integrate and process some of the stories…because I work with it so deeply and intimately every day.

In 2009, Macleod spent a week straight building the structure of the dress. Since then, she’s put in two or three full days of work every few years, liaising with artisans around the world in the meantime. However, she often finds herself making “little pieces” to fix loose buttons or seams, and has grown accustomed to the extended length of construction of the dress respecting her expanding story.

When Macleod started the project, she didn’t know if the project would run for a year or ten years, but even after a decade she knew it wasn’t finished and so continued with it for three years.

Macleod said: “People often say, ‘How could you go on for so long? How can you be so devoted to something? For me… how could I not be? It made perfect sense to me that this piece should be made.

Embroidery by Allthreads Collective Australia, 2018, photo by Sophia Schorr Kon (Courtesy of Sophia Schorr-si via Kirstie MacLeod)

Meet the creators

For the very first presentation of the dress in Dubai, Macleod had to work very quickly. So she enlisted the help of her mentor, Gail Faulkner, and seamstress Silvio De Gregorio to prepare the garment and find a way to conceal the plunging neckline to comply with Sharia law. She has since made additional changes to the bodice and skirt to allow for better panel exposure, and since 2019 embroidery has been added directly to the dress to fill in the remaining spaces.

However, the whole project was not without difficulties. Funding the 13-year project and finding a work-life balance were the biggest challenges for Macleod.

For the first year Macleod was funded by the British Council, however, for the next eight years she had to fund the project on her own as public interest waned and it proved very difficult to gaining recognition and exhibitions during this time.

“I self-funded the project for many years, and it was at a time when I was a single mother on benefits, so it was very, very difficult,” she said. “There were some really generous donations from people who really loved the project and wanted to help out, it was fantastic, but then I got an Arts Council grant in 2020 and that changed everything. “

The funding allowed him to create a website and make a film. It also helped to find translators because sometimes communicating was not so easy.

Macleod also worked on the dress most of the time, including mornings and evenings and around his family time.

“Now I’m strict enough to only work in my studio unless I absolutely have to do something fast,” she said. “But when I’m at home, I dedicate myself to my children.”

Maker Amanda Wright in Wales, 2010 (Courtesy of Kirstie MacLeod)

Today she is tour with The Red Dress to share its message and meet some of its contributors. So far, she has met various makers in Mexico, embroiderer Amanda Wright in Wales and artisans Rudy and Fatima Lilly in Kosovo.

Over the next few years, she plans to reconnect with all the artisans and meet them in person to show them the finished dress.

Macleod only had to respond to occasional concerns about his project. She explained: “I have had three messages from people over the years who have been upset about the dress, particularly because of my position as a middle-class white woman. There were criticisms that it was colonialist work…in each of these situations, once the people who wrote to me actually understood the work, then everything was fully resolved.

However, for the most part, the public reaction to the dress has been great. It evoked feelings of reverence; tears, smiles, hugs, conversation and above all, connection. “When I do events, it often turns into a really big sharing experience for people,” Macleod said.

“It’s about what’s possible when we come together. It’s about love, it’s about support, camaraderie, authenticity. It’s about equality and unity,” she said. “If the dress can, for even a moment, share what is possible when we come together, when we can support each other…there is hope.”

“[The dress] has been described as a beacon of peace and various other things,” she said. “I hope I hope it can help people feel comfortable and feel a connection.”

The red dress in Speaking Out in collaboration with War Childhood Museum Sarajevo. The exhibition was dedicated to and co-produced by women survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and children born of war. (Courtesy of Kirstie MacLeod)

