BTS J-Hope Spice Up Herms Show at Paris Fashion Week; V for Celine? Who rides in RM?
It’s not every day that you meet several BTS members separately for the same occasion. They’re all either huddled together, taking on the world, or individually stepping up on their solo adventures. This year, however, Paris Fashion Week was graced with the presence of the BTS members one at a time (or even two in some cases), as they slowly move in for luxury brands.
Earlier in the week, it was rapper J-Hope who became the first of the group to appear solo at this year’s fashion event for his appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 show. eye-catching, he looked like the band fashionista he is known to be. The following day, during the Dior Homme Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show, brand ambassador Jimin was again joined by J-Hope, as they were both seated in the front row of the event, including model Naomi Campbell, actor Robert Pattinson and David Beckham.
J-Hope for Herms
On January 21, J-Hope proved his Paris Fashion Week mainstay status by being invited to be a special guest at another fashion show. The BTS member was reserved and busy making himself known and spreading his influence at the Herms Homme Winter 2023 show. Dressed in black pants with a gray shirt on top, the highlight of his outfit was a beautiful jacket with teal green details on the lapels and his black gloves to complete the look. Hair falling gently over his eyes, he carried sunshine and joy with him wherever he went. The true essence of a global superstar, her presence drew attention to the brand’s fashion event for all the right reasons.
In forCéline
Next to make a rumored appearance is BTS member V for the Celine brand. Associated with the label for quite some time already, Kim Taehyung (real name of V) seems to have been welcomed with open arms. Following Vs’ participation in the Celine Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection, where he was spotted alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo Gum, his presence in the fashion world has become a hot topic. While the other 2 artists have been announced as brand ambassadors, V has not confirmed his own deal.
However, fans seem to think V will likely be making an appearance at the upcoming Celine Homme Winter 2023 fashion show after Celines Image Artistic Director Claude Roudil shared fan-made invitations on his Instagram Story. Moreover, the invitation made by the fans had another name which was none other than BTS J-Hope whose account was also tagged on it. Although nothing has been confirmed so far on either side, the influence of V can greatly work in favor of the brand. The immediate spike in Dior sales following the appointment of fellow BTS member Jimins as brand ambassador gives a clear idea of what to expect. However, Vs partnering with Celine at the ambassador level seems unlikely as they already have another super famous South Korean star as well as another K-pop icon on their faces.
RM for Bottega Veneta or Calvin Klein?
Another hot topic currently being debated in the fashion world is BTS leader RM’s possible contract with a brand. Earlier, due to him wearing several Bottega Veneta outfits during promotions for his album, there was talk of the brand’s officials rushing in, trying to strike a deal with the Indigo hitmaker. Their suspicions were reinforced by brands Matthieu Blazy, creative director, and Dario Gargiulo, RM’s director of marketing and digital affairs followed on Instagram. Laura Nycole, who brought attention to New Bottega, also changed the profile picture to a gray color and that may also be for the reason of announcing RM as an ambassador. Apart from them, mokjungwook who filmed for RM Indigo has also turned gray recently.
However, his recent social media activity points to another possible ambassadorship. RM changed his Instagram profile picture to one of a plain gray background. Fans are connecting the dots as he also changed his biography to eternity, which also happens to be a Calvin Klein fragrance line with a gray tone for its design.
There may as well be a lot of theories to unravel, but seeing the massive roster of possible BTS members brand new deals once again proves their global impact. With SUGA already promoting House Valentinos ESSENTIALS and being part of their new Di.Vas, the year of BTS’ fashion takeover seems to be just beginning.
|
