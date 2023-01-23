In Paris, the return of the silhouette

PARIS The love affair between fashion houses and the Influencer Industrial Complex was in the spotlight during menswear week which ended here on Sunday. So much so that fashion has sometimes seemed like a simple accompaniment to content creation. Nowhere was this more evident than at comedy show KidSupers, where fans screamed but true fashion design was nowhere to be found.

And yet, it’s not really fashion entertainment that hit the headlines this week, so to speak, despite the proliferation of grandiose but forgettable fashion shows, Louis Vuitton par excellence, which did so much without Michel and Olivier Gondry’s set to Rosalia’s vocals passing through the colorful collection co-designed by KidSupers Colm Dillane that it appeared like a formless noise. Instead, the real fashion action has focused on what really matters: the silhouette. At best, it was a week of sculpted lines, rendered in black and neutral, with no fuss.

Look Loewe Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Digital)

At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson delivered a powerful show rooted in reduction: one that maximizes not just meaning, but emotion. Focusing on the materiality of fashion making, casting expected and unexpected materials, including copper, into sculptural forms that capture the movement of fabric, much like an early Renaissance master painter, Anderson has delivered one of his best collections in his nine- year occupancy of the house. Every element fell into place perfectly, from the wacky outlines of the jackets and coats to the way velvet and felts react differently to light.

Look Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2023 1. (Digital)

Bringing Saint Laurent menswear back to Paris after years of itinerant shows, designer Anthony Vaccarello has finally come into his own with a collection that delivered an emotional high and a plausible sense of who and what the Saint Laurent man should be. , definitely pushing back the skinny. and the rock leanings of the past. Everything was flowing, tall, black and morbidly elegant, with ties and hoods aplenty, representing Dracula’s charmers with a clear French twist. A captivating androgyny permeated the release, with many pieces inspired by Vaccarello’s womenswear: a clever way to enliven the codes of the house. If she borrows the tuxedo, he can borrow the bracelets and the dramatic trench coats.

Constant bursts of femininity permeate the pearly and snowy Dior collection. Designer Kim Jones paid tribute to Yves Saint Laurent’s brief tenure at the helm of the house immediately after Monsieur Dior’s sudden death in 1957. If the clothes had fluidity and ease, the show, with a narrative from TS Elliots The Waste Land (whose verses Robert Pattinson and Gwendoline Christie recited in a video intercut with close-ups of props) came across as unnecessary and a bit pretentious.

Dior Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

The strict cut and the abundance of black this season can be interpreted as reactionary, the world is clearly turning right, but not at Rick Owens, whose statement this cycle was particularly black and particularly powerful: a mixture of rigor and sleaze delivered through Victorian silhouettes, capes, pointed shoulders, high-cut denim and pencil and A-line skirts brimming with pure masculine power.

Rick Owens Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

Matthew Williams Givenchy was also torn between the sharpness of strong-shouldered black stitching and the roughness of urban layering, between modesty and sordid. On paper it might have been a good way to build a contemporary identity for a historic house, but the resulting collection was slightly disconnected. Meanwhile, at Dries Van Noten, botanical prints mixed with elongated elegance in black, camel and gray for a collection that felt like the nth iteration of a code and good for her.

There were also seams this season, as some tried to find a way to draw new silhouettes and move away from the oversized shapes that have reigned supreme for so long but seem to be fading. The shoulders were massive and the waist slim at LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi, who delivered a perfectly put together ’80s-inspired extravaganza inspired by American Psycho. The vision stood out; so did the cast, which included men of all ages and shapes: a welcome break from the uniformly thin, extra-young young men seen elsewhere.

Rei Kawakubo experimented with bumps, bumps, zippers and extra sleeves at Comme des Garons. It was very Like and further proof, if needed, of his very inventive avant-garde spirit. And yet, Kawakubo’s idea of ​​the man as a boy is wearing thin.

The interplay between bulky and super narrow has made the Hed Mayner collection very appealing. The pieces seemed to be passed down from one generation to the next, in sizes that varied accordingly. It was a powerful idea that is ripe for further exploration.

Elegance is making a comeback, in the most ornate way. The action reached decadent heights at Wales Bonner. For her Paris debut, designer Grace Wales Bonner felt lavish and intensely chic, like a maharaja, from the Place Vendme to the small white seashells embroidered on the pea coats and sweatpants. As much as it exuded old world wealth and a kind of almost colonial privilege, the vision, presented on predominantly black beauties, turned snobbery into poetry and came across as deeply touching.

Things didn’t work out so well when Bodes came out, which was both a return to the catwalks and the debut of womenswear brands. Based on family stories, the collection was beautifully executed and very elegant, in the style of old American mint, but felt a little too polished, a little too dressy, with whiffs of Alessandro Michele goes to Connecticut.

There were brocades and bows, and the usual blacks, on slouchy cursed homie silhouettes at Yohji Yamamoto, in an nth iteration of Japanese masters take on a badass elegance. Here too, the comings and goings were probably a little too costumed, but nevertheless full of poetry.

Everything in Paris was not a question of creative vision. The product was at the center of many collections. At Lemaire, this has always been the case, but this release, all in muted colors and welcoming volumes, proved to be particularly relevant if it brought little novelty. Officine Générale delivered a perfect wardrobe of impeccable pieces with a charming Parisian flair.

Issey Miyake Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

The Homme Pliss Issey Miyake team is anonymous only in the sense that their names are withheld, as their work is far from generic. Narrow on paper, the possibilities for pleating when applied to menswear are in fact vast, and this collection, with its intricate geometric shapes, flaps and use of intense colors mixed with black, amply proved that. the proof.

A graphic tension was a welcome addition to the usually posed, albeit infinitely luxurious, recipe at Herms. This season, Véronique Nichanian has kept her man sweetness but added metropolitan momentum, and it felt timely. There was graphic collage and wonderful color at Kolor in what was a cheerful, sweet take on urban flanerie, while at Sacai things got inventive, sci-fi even, without a hint of gimmicky. Post-pandemic, Chitose Abe cleaned up the Sacai act without abandoning the idea of ​​the hybrid, which she herself pioneered. This release was particularly tense: the product imposed itself in its innovative subtlety.

Sacai Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

Elsewhere, subtlety was nowhere to be found. The cute but psychopathic doubles galore were bonkers, as silly as they were heartwarming. It had been a while since surreal things like fish-shaped skirts seemed irrelevant, and here, somehow, they did. Everything looked homemade, in a good way.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin is good at bonding with followers: he connects everything to his own story and personal experiences, he touches the third generation. His work is ego driven and ego centered but inclusive and that makes all the difference. This season, De Saint Sernins’ brand of hormonal minimalism has felt particularly minimal, to the point of looking rather basic. The collection was on hold, perhaps because the designer is adjusting to the dual role he now takes on as creative director for Ann Demeulemeester and his own brand. But the knit pieces, especially the holey sweaters, stood out.

Casablancas Charaf Tajer also appeals to audiences, filling collections with upbeat messages of love and peace. And yet, such messages are invisible in clothing. This season’s focus on ’70s pimp couture had very little to do with the party-loving Syrian youth the collection was dedicated to, so much so that Tajer’s speech at the start of the show seemed unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Amiri is quickly building up a sizable following. The hype level is high, but there’s honesty to Mike Amiris’ work, if not a lot of originality in design, and the product certainly looks tempting. On the other hand, the product looked a bit soulless at Kenzo, where Nigos’ interpretation of East and West continues to lack charm.

In just five years, Marine Serre has forged a distinctive identity and a strong following. But despite the undeniable appeal of the recipe, it essentially lacks originality: the post-apocalyptic world of Serres is rooted in a specific chapter in the work of Jean Paul Gaultier. This season there were also heavy debts to Martin Margiela and Xuly-Bet.

Blending a Kurdish sense of decor with sharp tailoring and sub-cultural twists, not a shred of hype necessary, Dilan Lurr has made Namacheko a quiet fashion force. Her take on sewing is diligent, but also twisted.

Maison Margiela Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

In a season of new formality, tailoring and silhouette, the Maison Margiela mixed fashion show that ended the week seemed like a fitting conclusion. As much as it was laden with a crazy-in-the-attic feeling and familiar Galliano stuff (the sails, the 50s, the female nutcases about him and her), it was also a thrilling detour around construction and deconstruction, and the superposition of meaning. and seduction. The silhouette here was built by stacking and abruptly peeling off: opposing forces that capture the contrasts of this eerie moment, in fashion and beyond.