Fashion
Kylie Jenner arrives in Paris for Fashion Week after revealing her son’s face and name
Kylie Jenner arrived in Paris on her private jet for Fashion Week on Sunday after revealing her son’s face and unusual new name.
The cosmetics mogul, 25, bundled up in a brown hoodie and a sleek black trench coat as she waved to onlookers.
She completed the look with a pair of black jeans as she got off her plane with several bags of luggage.
Stylish: Kylie Jenner arrived in Paris in her private jet for Fashion Week on Sunday after revealing her son’s face and unusual new name
Kylie appeared to be makeup free and tried to keep a low profile by sporting a black face covering, while her raven braids were tucked into her hood.
It comes after Kylie revealed her 11-month-old son is now named Aire, which means Lion of God, and also shared his face for the first time.
Sheand’s former partner, rapper Travis Scott, originally named the boy Wolf, only to choose to change his name after deciding it didn’t fit his personality.
Casual: The cosmetics mogul, 25, bundled up in a brown hoodie and sleek black trench coat as she stepped off her plane
Her Instagram post also revealed the adorable child’s face for the first time and comes just two weeks after she reportedly split from Scott, 31.
The Kardashians star uploaded a series of photos to Instagram and wrote the simple caption “Aire” to tell her 378 million fans and followers of her son’s new name.
The first snap she shared was an adorable mirror selfie she took while holding her 11-month-old son in her arms. Kylie opted for comfort by wearing an olive-colored long-sleeved cropped hoodie with matching sweatpants.
The star’s brunette locks were easily swept from her face and styled into a messy outfit for the day.
Her youngest child was also laid back in a blue shark ensemble as the TV personality gave a full glimpse of Aire’s face for the first time.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder held her large smartphone partially in front of her face as she took the selfie in what appeared to be a spacious, modern bathroom.
Big reveal: It comes after Kylie revealed her 11-month-old son is now called Aire, which means Lion of God, and also shared his face for the first time
The mother-of-two then shared a sweet photo of Aire sitting comfortably on a cream-coloured sofa while sporting a sleek black beanie over her curly locks. He looked up at the picture with one hand balanced on the edge of a laundry basket.
She also uploaded a photo of herself cuddling her son as he flashed a happy smile on his face. Kylie, who is also mother to four-year-old Stormi, whom she shares with Travis, added a vintage filter to the loving photo.
The latest photo she added to the series included a close-up of her nearly one-year-old child sitting in a high chair with a food stain on her face and bib as warm sunlight streamed in through a window. neighboring window.
Adorable: The TV personality shared a series of photos showing her 11-month-old son’s face for the first time
She also explained that her son’s unique name is pronounced “air” under a post on a fan account.
Social media users were quick to comment on the big reveal, including her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who wrote: ‘The King!!! Young King!!!!!!’
Kylie’s mum Kris also shared her own thoughts with her daughter and grandson, writing, “Love you Aire Webster,” followed by a red heart emoji.
Close friend Hailey Bieber added a series of crying face emojis and typed “Aire angel”, with fellow pal Carter Gregory writing, “KING AIRE”, referencing the meaning of her name. son.
Mother-son duo: She also uploaded a photo of herself cuddling up with her son as he flashed a happy smile on her face
During an interview on The Late Late Show With James Cordon last year in September, Kylie hinted at her plans to change her son’s original name, Wolf.
“We haven’t officially changed the name legally,” she said on the show at the time. “His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport, but it won’t be his name. We are just waiting.
The special announcement made on Saturday comes shortly after Kylie and Travis reportedly decided to take a “time out”.
A source close to the stars told Entertainment Tonight that “the two have had an up and down relationship.”
Mini-me: Businesswoman also shares four-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott
“And while they’re not together right now, that doesn’t mean it’s over for good,” the insider added to the post. The source then opened up about the reasoning behind the “pause.”
“Kylie and Travis have different lifestyles and that’s been a big deal. With two children, Kylie does not go out too much. Travis, meanwhile, lives a life of late nights in the studio and hanging out with friends.
The insider concluded that the reality star and rapper will always maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship to raise their two children, explaining that “the two love and respect each other…”
Although the former couple have had their ups and downs with their romance, the two welcomed their daughter in 2018 and their son last year in 2022. Their children will both be a year older next month in February.
Kylie has shared snaps of Stormi and Aire on social media in the past, but hasn’t shown her son’s face until now, shortly before his first birthday.
In the past: Kylie has shared glimpses of her children, including Aire, on social media in the past, but hasn’t shown her son’s face until now, shortly before his first birthday
