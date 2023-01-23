Bride calls bridesmaid security for wearing the wrong dress

A bride is in hot water with all of her bridesmaids after calling security on one of them for wearing the wrong dress to her wedding.

Posting to the “r/AmITheA–hole” (AITA) sub-Reddit, a forum where people try to figure out if they were wrong in a dispute, she detailed what happened.

In his postthe bride writes that her New Year’s wedding had a winter color theme for the season, with bridesmaids in forest green and gold accessories.

The bride, of course, wore white, while the bridesmaid looked distinct in a black dress.

One of the bride’s bridesmaids, Kat, thought her wedding color scheme was unflattering.

The bride explained the winter color scheme for the wedding, but Kate still objected, suggesting the bride choose pink, red or blue instead.

Then, when Kat found out the bridesmaid was wearing black, she asked if she could wear black too, which the bride banned because she wanted the MOH to be distinctive.

Contrary to the norm, the bride also paid for everyone’s dresses, further complicating Kat’s objections.

On the day of the bride’s wedding, Kat showed up at the wedding venue to do her hair and makeup in a black dress instead of the requested green.

At first, Kat said the dress was just for her to change into later that night at the reception, which the bride didn’t mind. But when she showed up to the ceremony in a black dress, the bride confronted her.

Kat told her, “she hates her bridesmaid dress, because the color is ugly and makes her gross, so she wears black.” The bride asked her to change, but she refused.

Things escalated and the bride threatened to have her removed if she didn’t change into the dress she had paid for, prompting Kat to start making a scene by shouting profanities.

The bride then called security and had them escort her bridesmaid out of the wedding, which only made matters worse.

Kat called her a “bitch” and a “horrible inconsiderate friend” while insisting the bride can’t make her wear a dress she hates.

Once Kat pulled out, the wedding went as planned, but she received several nasty text messages from Kat, including one asking for a refund for the dress she had bought of her own free will.

Now her other bridesmaids have sided with Kat, saying she was too tough to kick Kat out and criticizing her for embarrassing her.

Most commenters agreed that, while perhaps harsh, the bridesmaid ultimately had no one to blame but herself.

A commenter wrote“She got embarrassed. She agreed to wear the dress you picked, then sneakily planned to change at the last moment in hopes that you’d let her off the hook…”

“…If you don’t want to wear the costume, don’t be in the show.”

Almost everyone agreed, and many wondered why the bride’s other bridesmaids weren’t.

Like a nobody put it“What’s going on with your other bridesmaids? You didn’t do anything wrong. I hope your wedding is as amazing as your wedding.”

Others couldn’t believe Kat’s audacity to demand reimbursement for the dress.

One person wrote“It’s pretty cheeky to pull the shit she pulled and then want you to pay for the dress,” while another asked“Did she reimburse you for the dress you bought that she never wore? I guess not.”

Several thought the bride should retaliate accordingly. A user suggested“Honestly, she should demand that Kat reimburse her for the green dress!”

They went on to say that the bride would probably be better off without a friend like Kat.

They wrote, “Good riddance insecure drama queen Kat, and… good for you not letting anyone trample your boundaries.”

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice, and human interest topics.