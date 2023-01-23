Adidas Unveils Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician ADI2000 Sneakers

In terms of outright pop culture power, few anime shows have the kind of influence to generate hype quite like the iconic Yu Gi Oh! The late Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi created the beloved anime series. As such, with the way streetwear and Japanese culture so often interact, the much-speculated collaboration between Addidas and Yu Gi Oh! was one of the most publicized drops.

Lo and behold, Adidas has just announced its latest in the family: an ADI2000 inspired by the legendary hero of the series, Yami Yug.

Adidas Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000: the futuristic version takes on a glamorous look

In October 2022, the dynamic duo collaborated to release a two-piece shoe collection comprised of ADI2000 and Reptossage makeovers. Adidas has immortalized the different characters through the shoe capsule. As we enter 2023, they come together for a more creative vision of ADI2000. The collaboration aims to re-imagine the mighty mythical monsters and their skilled double masters from the legendary anime in sneaker form.

In keeping with the animated seriesanimated series, the sneakers interpret the characters. And now Adidas is giving a nod to the series’ most legendary character, Yami Yugi. The futuristic version has a glamorous look. For those unfamiliar with the series, here’s the gist. Yami Yugi solves an ancient millennial riddle, awakening a gambling-addicted alter-ego.

Sneakers channel the magic of the King of Games

The Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh sneakers feature a smooth black leather upper, channeling the magic of the King of Games. Additionally, the gorgeous new pair also has gold-plated moldings on the stripes, contrasting purple accents, and pink detailing. Admittedly, the spiked icons represent the wild hairstyle of the character.

Plus, the kicks are filled with a golden shoebox (think Millennium Item lace jewelry, Exodia hangtags, and a limited-edition Dark Magician card). Now, isn’t that super cool?

Are you looking to cop? The collaboration will hit shelves on January 26. You can get your hands on it via the The adidas websiteand select retailers for $120.

(All image credits: Adidas.com)