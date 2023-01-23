Fashion
Adidas Unveils Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician ADI2000 Sneakers
In terms of outright pop culture power, few anime shows have the kind of influence to generate hype quite like the iconic Yu Gi Oh! The late Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi created the beloved anime series. As such, with the way streetwear and Japanese culture so often interact, the much-speculated collaboration between Addidas and Yu Gi Oh! was one of the most publicized drops.
Lo and behold, Adidas has just announced its latest in the family: an ADI2000 inspired by the legendary hero of the series, Yami Yug.
Adidas Yu-Gi-Oh ADI2000: the futuristic version takes on a glamorous look
In October 2022, the dynamic duo collaborated to release a two-piece shoe collection comprised of ADI2000 and Reptossage makeovers. Adidas has immortalized the different characters through the shoe capsule. As we enter 2023, they come together for a more creative vision of ADI2000. The collaboration aims to re-imagine the mighty mythical monsters and their skilled double masters from the legendary anime in sneaker form.
In keeping with the animated seriesanimated series, the sneakers interpret the characters. And now Adidas is giving a nod to the series’ most legendary character, Yami Yugi. The futuristic version has a glamorous look. For those unfamiliar with the series, here’s the gist. Yami Yugi solves an ancient millennial riddle, awakening a gambling-addicted alter-ego.
Sneakers channel the magic of the King of Games
The Adidas x Yu-Gi-Oh sneakers feature a smooth black leather upper, channeling the magic of the King of Games. Additionally, the gorgeous new pair also has gold-plated moldings on the stripes, contrasting purple accents, and pink detailing. Admittedly, the spiked icons represent the wild hairstyle of the character.
Plus, the kicks are filled with a golden shoebox (think Millennium Item lace jewelry, Exodia hangtags, and a limited-edition Dark Magician card). Now, isn’t that super cool?
Are you looking to cop? The collaboration will hit shelves on January 26. You can get your hands on it via the The adidas websiteand select retailers for $120.
(All image credits: Adidas.com)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/sg/style/fashion/adidas-yu-gi-oh-dark-magician-adi2000-sneakers-release-date-and-price/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket Australia responds to Indigenous star Ash Gardner’s criticism of the January 26 game
- Adidas Unveils Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician ADI2000 Sneakers
- Around the 1st century of NU, Gus Yahya invites President Jokowi and Erick Thohir for a health walk
- Tech Falls at No. 17 North Carolina, 70-57 Women’s Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral at Graceland in Memphis
- Amid a row of BBC documentaries, narendramodi_ins 2013 tweet on Twitter goes viral
- Chris Hemsworth shares Hollywood-worthy highlights from Kenya |
- ChatGPT Premium rolls out at $42/month, but Google is still catching up
- Slow start Dooms Buffs at No. 4 Cardinal
- Bride calls bridesmaid security for wearing the wrong dress
- HL investors crowd into Witan Investment Trust!
- Trump seeks to abandon Truth Social, his own social media platform – Rolling Stone