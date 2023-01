Kylie Jenner wears a blue tulle dress at Maison Margiela in Paris: Photo – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Kylie Jenner, 25, came to kill at Paris Fashion Week. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked absolutely stunning for the Maison Margiela show on Sunday, Jan. 22, as she arrived in a jacket-style dress in blue tulle with satin detailing. She teamed the fabulous ensemble with a lavender colored bag and white pumps which also appeared to be wrapped in a tulle fabric. Kylie kept her raven-colored hair in a simple ponytail and opted for neutral, glossy makeup to let her ensemble take center stage. The images are the Kylie Baby CEO's first since finally confirming the name of her 11-month-old son Area and shared the first photos of him. Naturally, she began to instagram to share updates on her second child with the rapper and now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. She simply wrote AIRE next to a white heart emoji, sharing a sweet mirror selfie of a 4-year-old stormythe little brother. In another adorable candid, she tickled the baby while he laughed! He looked so cute in two solo images, including one where he stayed cozy in a sleeper and a black beanie, and a second as he gulped in a high chair with a messy bib. Shortly after sharing the images, fans were confused if the name Aire, which is said to be Hebrew and translated as lion of God, was pronounced Air or Air-ey. In a response to the Instagram fan account @kyliesnapchat, who asked in a caption: Do you think it looks pronounced or airey? the cosmetics mogul simply replied AIR. The baby, who was born on February 2, 2022 and is an Aquarius, was first named Wolf Jacques Webster however, Kylie revealed that she and Travis decided to change it last March. The original name, she revealed, was suggested by her sister Khloe Kardashian while Jacques Webster is Travis' birth name.



Khloe said the day before signing What about Wolf? And I liked the WW. So I just put Wolf Webster on then. But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like what did I just do? It's part of her story, but her name has changed, she said on Hulus The Kardashiansclarifying what happened.

