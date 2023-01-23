UNC Men’s Tennis No. 18 drops 4-3 to No. 9 South Carolina in season opener

The No. 18 North Carolina men’s tennis team lost 4-3 to No. 9 South Carolina on Sunday afternoon in their first road match of the season.

What happened?

Transfer graduate Ryan Seggerman and second student Casey Kania got off to a slow start, losing the first point immediately after their opponent’s serve. The duo were, however, able to bounce back quickly and earn a point on Seggerman’s serve.

From there, the teams traded points back and forth, with neither gaining a lead of more than one. The Tar Heels remained unable to build forward momentum when South Carolina was on the service line, dropping most points, 40-0, but made up for it with strong performances on their own possessions.

Seggerman was once again able to show his consistency from the baseline, which the Gamecocks couldn’t break. The two teams eventually tied at 6-6, leading to a tiebreaker. UNC immediately took the lead, winning 4-1 before the game was called off as the other two courts had finished their own games.

North Carolina had lost court two and court three games allowing South Carolina to secure the doubles point, but Seggerman and Kania’s ability to compete with the best team in the country and come out on top is bodes well for the coming season.

Graduate Brian Cernoch started his singles match against No. 15 Toby Samuel in dominant fashion, using his solid serve and excellent ball control to win the first set 6-2.

Samuel seemed to come to life in the second set however, and the two battled back and forth, eventually finding themselves tied at 5-5. Samuel eventually came out on top, after the last two points of the set fell to two.

Fatigue on both sides of the pitch was evident in the third set, with both players making mistakes they hadn’t made at the start of the match. The score remained tight, however, with neither player taking more than one lead. In the end, Samuel had some more gas in the tank and managed to secure a 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 win for the Gamecocks after Cernoch double faulted on match point.

Who stood out?

The doubles game was defined by the team of Seggerman and Kania, who faced the No. 1 ranked pair of Toby Samuel and Connor Thomson.

Cernoch was the one to watch in singles action, taking on No. 15-ranked Toby Samuel in a physical match.

When was it decided?

North Carolina got off to a slow start, losing two of their doubles matches to give South Carolina a one-point lead. He came back strong in singles, winning the first three games in a row and taking a 3-1 lead against the Gamecocks. The teams however found themselves tied at 3-3, after Senior Anuj Watane and Cernoch abandoned their matches. The deciding factor was Seggermans’ singles match against Thompson, who had gone into a lengthy third set. Thompson, however, managed to prevail and won the game for the Gamecocks 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Why is this important?

The game against South Carolina was the team’s first real test of the season and served as an indicator of future success. Although North Carolina lost, the close nature of the game was promising, and a dominating doubles performance by Seggerman and Kania against the top team in the country bodes well for the games to come.

When do they play next?

North Carolina will then take the field at home to face Oklahoma State at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, January 28. The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

@PeaceGwen

@dthsports | [email protected]