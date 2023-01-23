“Invisible beauty:” fashion icon Bethann Hardison puts it like it is





Bethann Hardison doesn’t like the word beauty. She told me the day after the premiere of her first movie, unseen beauty, at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday night. Documentary that she co-directed with Frdric Tcheng, the story centers on her life and her contributions to the world of fashion, and in particular the rise of personality models and in particular black models. We can talk about bodies, but beauty is not something I feel comfortable with, it’s something else, she tells ESSENCE. People always want to talk to me about beauty and that’s not my thing. Bethann Hardison appears in Invisible Beauty by Bethann Hardison and Frdric Tcheng, an Official Selection of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival Premieres Program. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Oliviero Toscani It’s a curious sentiment considering that fashion and beauty in most people’s minds are inexplicably linked, as even the film’s title implies. Nonetheless, the project’s narrative shows Hardison’s rise in the fashion world, in which she broke boundaries as a black model with what her friend and photographer Bruce Weber describes as an interesting face paired with an androgynous look. , revealing that she was indeed among the role models who pioneered her birth. Hardison’s modeling career was particularly notable when she was part of a cast of models who, in 1973, traveled to France and participated in the Battle of Versailles spectacle. Due to the inclusion of black models like Hardison, the American screening stood out and was well received by audiences. Hardison, of course, was more than a face of the fashion world, starting with her career as a pre-model working in the clothing industry to owning her own modeling agency after many years of modeling, even being responsible from introducing Tyson Beckford to the world while contributing to the careers of household names like Naomi Campbell, Veronica Webb and Iman. It was, however, Hardison’s activism in the industry that cemented her position as a true advocate and fashion icon, with the power to change the industry in terms of representation. From founding the Black Girls Coalition in the late 80s to returning to the post-2000 era to speak out against the racism of the fashion industry in no uncertain terms – Hardison has always been at the forefront change and representation. It’s hard to be an activist, says Hardison, it takes a lot of energy. The article continues after the video. Tcheng, who describes himself as not a fashion guy, wanted to partner with Hardison, who he met in 2014, because he fell in love with her personality as much as her story. The way she tells the stories is philosophical but also very funny,” Tchend said, adding that I had to grow up to make this movie. The growth and awareness of the industry’s relationship with black models, through Hardison’s work, is strongly present throughout the film. The project also depicts her complex upbringing and adult experiences, including her life as a mother who raised Kadeem Hardison, who became an actor, notably in A different world. Throughout the film, Hardison is straightforward and genuine about who she is, what she’s earned, and even what she’s contributed. That includes, perhaps the topic of conversation this film will most likely stir the most, representation. In this regard, Hardison tries to not only make room for black people but for everyone. It’s not the black community, it’s not the white community, she said. It’s about the community, the global community.

